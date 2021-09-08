PWTORCH CONTEST: Win one of three 4K UHD digital codes for F9 The Fast Saga starring John Cena and Vin Diesel

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch and Universal are teaming to give away three digital codes for the digital release of F9 The Fast Saga starring John Cena and Vin Diesel. The codes will be redeemable at Movies Anywhere.

The digital copy features the theatrical version of the movie and the never-before-seen extended director’s cut and a bonus features including the gag reel, behind-the-scene featurettes, and more.

F9 is now available at digital retailers like iTunes, Vudu, and Amazon.

The contest ends today at 10 p.m. Eastern!

To enter the contest, write radicansean@pwtorch.com with F9 The Fast Saga in the contest line to enter or you can enter on Twitter by following the instructions in the tweet below.

. @PWTorch is giving away three digital 4K UHD copies of F9 The Fast Saga starring @JohnCena and Vin Diesel. To enter for your chance to win one of three codes: (1) Follow @sr_torch (2) Follow @PWTorch (3) RT this tweet

You can read the entire F9 The Fast Sage press release below:

THE NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN EXTENDED DIRECTOR’S CUT COMES HOME

F9

The Fast Saga

OWN F9 —AVAILABLE WITH TWO VERSIONS OF THE MOVIE: THE THEATRICAL CUT, THE EXTENDED DIRECTOR’S CUT

AND ALL-NEW BONUS CONTENT

OWN IT ON DIGITAL SEPTEMBER 7, 2021

4K UHD, BLU-RAYTM AND DVD SEPTEMBER 21, 2021

FROM UNIVERSAL PICTURES HOME ENTERTAINMENT

The Fast family returns in the latest adrenaline-charged installment with a never-before-seen Director’s Cut of F9. The blockbuster film has generated more than $600 million worldwide and now fans can own the global box-office phenomenon that features “unbelievable, jaw-dropping action” (io9) on Digital September 7, 2021 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™ and DVD on September 21, 2021 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Featuring the original theatrical release, the Director’s Cut and more than an hour of exclusive bonus content – including a behind-the-scenes look at the gravity-defying stunts and nitro-charged cars, a gag reel and even more justice for Han – fans can now add F9 to their collection to watch again and again!

Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) thought he’d left his outlaw life in the rear-view mirror, but not even he can outrun the past. When his forsaken brother Jakob (John Cena, Bumblebee) unexpectedly resurfaces as an elite assassin, the crew comes back together to help Dom confront the sins of his own past and stop a world-shattering plot. Franchise veteran Justin Lin returns to the director’s seat for F9 and delivers this supercharged version of the hit film. From extended action to spectacular scenes that weren’t shown in theaters, F9: The Director’s Cut explodes with additional content that can only be experienced on home entertainment!

F9 also stars returning franchise cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster and Sung Kang, with Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. The film is directed by Justin Lin, who helmed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth installments of the series. Based on characters created by Gary Scott Thompson, the story is by Justin Lin & Alfredo Botello (consultant, Star Trek Beyond) and Daniel Casey (Kin). The screenplay is by Daniel Casey & Justin Lin. The film is produced by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Justin Lin, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum (xXx: Return of Xander Cage), Joe Roth (Maleficent franchise), Clayton Townsend (Bridesmaids) and Samantha Vincent (xXx:Return of Xander Cage).

BONUS FEATURES ON 4K UHD, BLU-RAYTM, DVD AND DIGITAL:

GAG REEL

F9: ALL IN: The Fast family invites you to be part of the crew as they give you an intimate look at how F9 propels this epic franchise to even greater heights. This bonus feature, with more than 46 minutes of content, includes returning characters, new cast members, huge stunts, big surprises, and so much more.

PRACTICALLY FAST: When it comes to stunts, it seems each film in The Fast Saga outdoes the last. In this piece, we examine how Justin Lin and his team go to great lengths to shoot as many stunts as they can in-camera and practically, giving the film an authenticity that cannot be achieved solely through visual effects or CGI.

SHIFTING PRIORITIES: We first met many of these characters when The Fast and the Furious was released in 2001. In the 20+ years since, not only have the characters themselves grown and evolved, but so have the actors that portray them. Art often imitates life, and we look at how that’s particularly true in F9.

JUSTICE FOR HAN: Han is back! Sung Kang and Justin Lin discuss the genesis for the return of this beloved character, while the cast reveals how much it means to them to have Kang back along for the ride.

A DAY ON SET WITH JUSTIN LIN: The job of a director on any movie production is huge. The job of a director on a production the scale of F9 is immeasurable. Spend a day with Justin Lin and see just how demanding it is to navigate a production day when you’re the one with all the answers.

JOHN CENA: SUPERCAR SUPERFAN: John Cena is a real-life car expert, and no franchise does cars like Fast. Watch John jump from exotic car to exotic car like a kid in a candy store, giving you a true fan’s look at some of the rarest and most expensive automobiles in the world.

FEATURE COMMENTARY (THEATRICAL AND DIRECTOR’S CUT) WITH PRODUCER/CO-WRITER/DIRECTOR JUSTIN LIN

F9 will be available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital.

4K Ultra HD delivers the ultimate movie watching experience. Featuring the combination of 4K resolution, the color brilliance of High Dynamic Range (HDR) and HDR10+, which delivers incredible brightness and contrast for each scene and immersive audio for a multidimensional sound experience.

Blu-ray™ unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound.

Digital lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly buy or rent.

The Movies Anywhere Digital App simplifies and enhances the digital movie collection and viewing experience by allowing consumers to access their favorite digital movies in one place when purchased or redeemed through participating digital retailers. Consumers can also redeem digital copy codes found in eligible Blu-rayTM and DVD disc packages from participating studios and stream or download them through Movies Anywhere. Movies Anywhere is available only in the United States.