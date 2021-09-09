FREE PODCAST 9/8 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Heydorn & Krol: On-site reports, reaction to Cole and Danielson angles, Moxley vs. Suzuki, Punk-Taz, Ruby, live callers (176 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by Eric Krol of PWTorch to discuss AEW Dynamite with an onsite correspondent, callers, and emails. Discussion points include whether or not this show was a success coming off the momentum of All Out, Bryan Danielson in AEW, C.M. Punk not playing wrestler and being a wrestler, Punk vs. Team Taz possibilities, MJF’s Cincinnati promo, Moxley vs. Suzuki in the main event, and more.

