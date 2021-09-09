News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/8 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier Machado: NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam in Metlife Dome review, Kojima and Suzuki invade (28 min)

September 9, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Javier Machado covers the two-night event Wrestle Grand Slam in Metlife Stadium, Moxley’s match with Satoshi Kojima at AEW All Out, and Minoru Suzuki’s surprise appearance and subsequent Dynamite match. Also, the participants and the blocks for the G1 have been announced. Email all of your New Japan questions as well as feedback to the mailbag at newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021