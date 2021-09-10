SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory PPV event will take place from Sam’s Town in Las Vegas on Saturday October 23. Impact announced the news via social media on Friday morning. The event will also start at 10pm EST, two hours later than usual. The company adjusted the start time due to a special Saturday episode of AEW Dynamite airing that night.

BREAKING: #BoundForGlory will emanate from Sam’s Town Live! in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, October 23 with tickets going on sale on September 24th! FULL DETAILS: https://t.co/K4L84Pj950 pic.twitter.com/d1HrexiPyg — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 10, 2021

“It really is a great time to be a fan of professional wrestling,” Impact Executive VP Scott D’Amore said in a press release. “There are more world-class athletes than ever before and more promotions putting on top-class events. Unfortunately, there only are the same amount of Saturday nights in a year, so we figured out a way for Bound For Glory to start after AEW Dynamite ends.”

Tickets for Bound For Glory will go on-sale on September 24.

