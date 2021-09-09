THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 9/9: Preview, analysis, news, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestler of the Week: Ace Austin

Ace has spent a lot of the year on the back burner, but recently he has been rotated back into the main event mix. Ace is now the number one contender to Christian Cage’s Impact World Title by virtue of his win in a four-way match at Emergence. He main-evented last week’s TV show and had an entertaining match with Tommy Dreamer.

Match of the Week: Josh Alexander vs. Jake Crist

Alexander continued his awesome X Division title run last week by issuing an open challenge, which was answered by former champ Jake Crist. The match only lasted six minutes but it was action packed. Alexander took the victory after his double underhook piledriver to retain the title. Not sure if Jake is sticking around or if this was just a one-off appearance, but it was a pleasant surprise to see him return.

Impact TV Results (9/2/21):

Taylor Wilde & Rachael Ellering & Jordynne Grace beat The Influence

Decay beat Fallah Bahh & No Way

Josh Alexander beat Jake Crist

Rohit Raju & Shera beat Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green

Ace Austin beat Tommy Dreamer

In The News:

Impact World Champion Christian Cage was the challenger for the AEW World Title in the main event of AEW’s All Out PPV last Sunday in Chicago. Kenny Omega pinned Cage to retain the title.

Impact recently put out Series 2 of its 2021 trading cards at shopimpact.com. The limited edition set (which included 11 cards per pack) sold out very quickly. Featured in the set were Doc Gallows, Chris Bey, Eddie Edwards, Heath, Havok, Jordynne Grace, Willie Mack, Josh Alexander, Ace Austin, and Mike Tenay.

Coming Up:

This week on Impact TV the matches include:

Rich Swann vs. Karl Anderson in a Bunkhouse Brawl

Moose vs. Eddie Edwards

Chris Bey vs. David Finlay

Steve Maclin vs. Petey Williams

Rosemary vs. Tasha Steelz

