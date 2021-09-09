9/9 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Eddie Edwards vs. Moose, Bey vs. Finlay, Steelz vs. Rosemary

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 9, 2021 (RECORDED)

NASHVILLE, TENN. AT SKYWAY STUDIOS

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Matt Striker, D’Lo Brown

-Recap video featuring the Good Brothers vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack feud and Ace Austin vs. Tommy Dreamer from last week.

-Show intro video.

(1) TASHA STEELZ (w/Savannah Evans) vs. ROSEMARY (w/Havok)

As soon as the bell rang, fans chanted “Bite her face off”. Tasha rolled up Rosemary early for a two count. Fans cheered when Rosemary bit Tasha. Rosemary stretched Tasha over the ropes. Tasha sidestepped a dropkick from Rosemary. Tasha went on offense, kicking and punching Rosemary. Rosemary made a brief comeback, but Tasha came right back with a running knee. Rosemary got a Scorpion Death Drop for a two count.

Tasha caught Rosemary with a bulldog off the ropes. After some back and forth action, Rosemary speared Tasha and got the pin.

WINNER: Rosemary in 5:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Basic, short match with good action. Fans were really into Rosemary. Fun way to kick off the show.)

-After the match, Rosemary and Havok squared off in the ring with Evans. Tasha stole the belts and caused a distraction, which allowed Evans to clothesline Rosemary and Havok from behind. Tasha and Evans walked up the ramp with the belts.

-D’Lo and Striker appeared on camera and ran down the matches for the show.

-Gia Miller interviewed Ace Austin with Madman Fulton. Ace said he was prepared for his title match. Fulton interrupted and Ace said he had something he needed to do. Ace interrupted Scott D’Amore. Ace said he thinks Christian Cage should have a match with Madman Fulton on next week’s TV show. Scott said he could do that, but he would make it a ten-man tag match with Ace and four partners and Cage with four partners. Scott walked off. Ace approached Brian Myers, Sam Beale, and the “trainees” from last week. Ace asked them to be his partners next week. Myers said he was in. Myers and Ace shook hands. [c]

-Victory Road promo

-Violent By Design vignette. Rhino was still in jail. Eric Young and Rhino were seated at a table. Eric talked about seeing someone’s reflection looking at him and smiling. Rhino escaped the jail cell. He was wearing a Rhino vs. Everyone t-shirt. Eric said he had suffered enough and now it was time to fulfill their destiny. Eric ended the segment by saying “this world doesn’t belong to them, it belongs to us”.

(2) RICH SWANN vs. KARL ANDERSON (w/Doc Gallows)- Bunkhouse Brawl Match

Boards were set up in the ring. Both wrestlers were dressed in “street fight” gear. Swann hit a dive on Doc to the outside to start the match. Swann got back in the ring and drove Anderson through one of the boards that was set up in the corner. Swann battled Anderson and Doc on the floor and hit them with a trash can lid. Swann kicked Anderson low. Swann pulled a chain out of one of the trash cans and attacked Anderson with it.

Swann choked Doc with a rope. Swann threw Anderson into the railing and super kicked Doc. Anderson hit Swann from behind then attacked him with the trash can lid. Anderson suplexed Swann on the ramp. [c]

Anderson had the advantage coming out of the break. Swann made a comeback. Anderson threw Swann through one of the boards and got a two count. Anderson threw Swann into the board. Fans chanted “This is awesome”. Swann moved and Anderson crashed through part of a board. Anderson hit Swan with a trash can lid. Anderson missed a charge to the corner. Swann made a comeback on Anderson and Doc.

Swann hit Anderson with the trash can lid. Swann splashed Anderson for a two count. Doc tripped Swann. Anderson got the spinebuster on Swann. Swann avoided the Gun Stun and rolled Anderson up for a two count. Swann missed a splash and got clotheslined by Anderson. Anderson and Doc set up a table in the ring. Swann kicked Anderson and put him on the table. Swann repeatedly punched Anderson. Doc pulled Swann down from the top rope. Doc assisted Anderson in hitting a Gun Stun on the table, which tipped over instead of breaking. Anderson got the pin.

WINNER: Karl Anderson in 15:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Decent brawling action, with enough big moves to keep the fans happy. It was essentially a two-on-one match with Willie Mack still out of action.)

-Gia Miller had a sit-down interview with Mickie James. Dramatic music played in the background. Mickie talked about Deonna Purrazzo attacking her at NWA 73. Mickie said she should have seen it coming but she didn’t. She said Deonna wouldn’t make a name for herself off of Mickie. Mickie said that Deonna took a moment away from her. Mickie said that Deonna would learn what Hardcore Country is all about. [c]

-Bound for Glory promo.

-Drama King vignette. Matthew Rehwoldt was shown painting. He talked about creating a masterpiece and showing up next week.

-Impact Plus Flashback Moment of the Week: Samoa Joe vs. Manik vs. Chris Sabin vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Austin Aries from Bound for Glory 2013.

-Gia Miller interviewed Josh Alexander. He talked about Chris Sabin challenging him for the X Division title. He said that Sabin lost the title eight times. Christian Cage interrupted. Cage said he was impressed by Alexander. Cage asked Alexander to be on his team next week. Alexander said it would be an honor. They shook hands. Alexander said he would be even more honored to step in the ring against Cage some day. [c]

-A clip from last week of Rohit Raju hitting Chelsea Green with the jumping knee.

-Rohit Raju promo. He said there were a lot of people upset at him. He said he would apologize but Chelsea wanted it, so he gave it to her. He said she wanted a real man to take control. He called Matt Cardona a coward.

(3) CHRIS BEY vs. DAVID FINLAY

Bey avoided Finlay at the start. Finlay followed Bey to the floor and they brawled at ringside. Finlay chopped Bey and fans chanted “One more time”. Finlay chopped Bey again. They brawled back and forth before the action returned to the ring. Finlay had the upper hand. Bey rolled to the outside. Bey attacked Finlay as he was returning into the ring. Finlay came back with chops, but Bey raked his eyes. Bey hit a series of moves and got a two count.

Finlay back suplexed Bey. Finlay hit a flurry of offensive moves. Bey battled back. Finlay got a two count after a backbreaker. Finlay had Bey in an STF. Finlay adjusted the submission, but Bey managed to get to the ropes. Bey made a comeback. Bey hit a spinebuster for a two count. Bey connected with a series of kicks to Finlay as the fans chanted along. Bey rolled Finlay up but he had his feet on the ropes. Juice Robinson ran to ringside and pushed Bey’s feet off the ropes. While Bey was distracted, Finlay rolled him up for the pin.

WINNER: David Finlay in 9:00.

After the match, Finjuice taunted Bey, but Hikuleo attacked Finjuice from behind. Hikuleo choke slammed Robinson. Bey put a chair over Juice’s ankle and jumped on it. Hikuleo and Bey gloated and put up the “too sweet” Bullet Club hand gesture.

(D.L.’s Take: An excellent, action-packed match, although the end sequence was kind of weak. It was a nice surprise to see Hikuleo.)

-Scott D’Amore was in a conference room at a table for a contract signing with Josh Alexander and Chris Sabin. Sabin signed and said this was about creating a legacy. Alexander said Sabin lost the belt eight times and he doesn’t think Sabin is the guy that will beat him. He signed the contract. Scott said they were both fantastic competitors and both were pillars of the company. He said they should shake hands. Scott walked off and wished them luck. Sabin and Alexander shook hands. Alexander walked off. Christian Cage walked in and asked Sabin if he would team with him next week. Sabin quickly agreed. [c]

-Victory Road promo.

-Swinger’s Palace segment. Swinger asked Jon E. Bravo the odds of him being asked to join the 10-man tag. Bravo said it was a million to one. Swinger said he would take that bet. TJP, Fallah Bahh, and No Way walked in. No Way said it was like a bootleg Caesar’s Palace. Hernandez said they needed to show respect. He kicked them out. TJP said they had something to do anyway and they all left. Su Yung and company peaked around the corner.

(4) PETEY WILLIAMS vs. STEVE MACLIN

Maclin got the early advantage and stomped Petey. Maclin caught Petey and suplexed him. Maclin hit Petey with a series of punches and a backbreaker. Fans booed. Petey fought back with chops. Maclin came back with a knee. Petey landed more punches. Petey suplexed Maclin. Petey got a Russian Leg Sweep on Maclin. Petey dropkicked Maclin to the outside, then did a rana on him over the top rope to the floor.

Petey signaled for the Canadian Destroyer. TJP, No Way, and Fallah Bahh came to ringside with the conga line. As Petey was distracted, Maclin attacked him from behind and got the piledriver for the pin.

WINNER: Steve Maclin in 4:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Really short, but they made the most of the four minutes. Maclin has good intensity. Another distraction finish.)

-TJP gloated afterwards and walked backstage.

-Clips from last week of Moose and W. Morrissey attacking Eddie Edwards.

-Gia Miller interviewed Eddie Edwards. Eddie said Moose and Morrissey caught him off guard last week but he was ready this week. Sami Callihan interrupted. Sami asked if Eddie had reconsidered. Christian Cage interrupted and said he needed them both next week. Sami accepted and walked off. Eddie said he would never team with Sami, so it was either Sami or him. Eddie walked off. [c]

-Bound for Glory promo.

-Gia Miller interviewed Ace Austin with Madman Fulton again. She asked if he had any more teammates. Moose and W. Morrissey approached. Morrissey said that if Eddie or Sami or on Cage’s team, they were in. They walked off. Ace asked if that answered Gia’s question.

-D’Lo and Striker plugged the 10-man tag match for next week and the matches for Victory Road:

Christian Cage vs. Ace Austin

Hikuleo & Chris Bey vs. Finjuice

Rosemary & Havok vs. Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans

Moose and W. Morrissey did their ring entrance, followed by Eddie Edwards. Fans sang along to Eddie’s theme song. [c]

(5) EDDIE EDWARDS vs. MOOSE (w/W. Morrissey)

Moose took early control of the match, but Eddie battled back. Moose chopped Eddie in the corner. Eddie asked for one more, then reversed it and hit a series of chops on Moose. Eddie ran into a big boot. Moose yanked Eddie’s arm over the top rope. Fans chanted “Let’s go Eddie”. There was also a “Let’s go Moose” chant. The action spilled to the floor and Moose threw Eddie into the ring post. [c]

Moose still had the upper hand after the break. Eddie got a top rope rana on Moose. Fans chanted for Eddie. Moose and Eddie exchange punches and chops. Eddie hit a big clothesline on Moose. Moose powerbombed Eddie. Eddie hit a leg lariat and went for the pin, but Morrissey put Moose’s foot on the ropes. Eddie dove on Morrissey on the outside. Back in the ring, Moose got the spear on Eddie for the win.

WINNER: Moose in 10:00.

-After the match, Morrissey and Moose continued to attack Eddie. Chris Sabin ran in for the save and took them out. Brian Myers and his team ran down and attacked Sabin. Josh Alexander joined in and attacked Myers’s team. Alexander got the piledriver on Myers. Ace and Fulton ran down and attacked Alexander. Christian Cage ran in. He attacked Ace and got the killswitch on Ace. Ace attacked Cage, but Eddie came back and saved Cage.

Cage threw Ace out of the ring. Moose and Morrissey attacked Eddie. Alisha Edwards attacked Moose and Morrissey with a kendo stick. Morrissey went to chokeslam Alisha, but Sami Callihan showed up and gave a bat to Eddie. Eddie and Sami attacked Morrissey. Cage stood between Eddie and Sami and they clicked bats to show they were unified. Fans chanted “Hug it out”. Cage’s team celebrated in the ring to end the show.

FINAL THOUGHTS: A maintenance show that set the table for Victory Road. The in-ring action was good, especially Bey vs. Finlay. The segments with Ace and Cage did a good job of making next week’s 10-man tag match seem like a big deal. Good intrigue with the Violent by Design segment and the brief appearance of Su Yung’s team. Solid main event with a fun show-closing angle.

