9/2 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Ace Austin vs. Tommy Dreamer, Alexander vs Crist, Cardona & Green vs. Raju & Shera, more

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 2, 2021 (RECORDED)

NASHVILLE, TENN. AT SKYWAY STUDIOS

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Matt Striker, D’Lo Brown

-A black and white graphic aired to acknowledge the passing of Shannon “Daffney” Spruill.

-Recap package of last week’s events.

-Weekly intro video.

(1) THE INFLUENCE (Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb with a K) vs. TAYLOR WILDE & JORDYNNE GRACE & RACHAEL ELLERING

Ellering and Kaleb squared off to start. Fans chanted “Rachael’s gonna kill you” to taunt Kaleb. Rachael took Kaleb to the mat. Kaleb got up but missed an elbow drop. Ellering and Grace double teamed Kaleb. Grace delivered a series of clotheslines to Kaleb. Grace tripped Kaleb into the ropes. Madison pushed Grace off the ropes. Tenille and Madison tagged in and out. Madison had Grace in a chin lock. Grace powered out.

Grace tried to battle out of the corner and make a tag but Kaleb stopped her. Grace finally broke through and made the hot tag to Taylor. Taylor hit a flurry of moves on Kaleb. Taylor got a DDT on Kaleb for a two count. Taylor tried to German Suplex Kaleb, but Madison and Tenille held onto him. Rachael kicked them off and Taylor suplexed Kaleb for the pin.

WINNERS: Taylor Wilde & Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering in 5:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Short match but a fun way to start the show.)

-Clips of Deonna Purrazzo’s victory over Melina at NWA Empower and Deonna’s attack on Mickie at NWA 73.

-Gia Miller interviewed Deonna Purrazzo with Matthew Rehwoldt. Deonna talked about her win over Melina and the attack on Mickie. Rehwoldt said that now Deonna could focus on her future. Deonna said when she makes a promise, she keeps it and warned people not to cross her. [c]

-Promo for Bound for Glory coming to Las Vegas on October 23rd.

-Tommy Dreamer promo. He said that history comes full circle, because Christian Cage was in a match with him and Jack Swagger where Dreamer became the ECW World Champion. Cage approached and noted that Dreamer never beat him. Cage joked around, but then said it would be an honor to get in the ring with Dreamer. Dreamer said he had to handle his match tonight by himself and walked off.

-D’Lo and Striker appeared on camera and ran down the matches for the rest of the show.

-Decay and the team of Fallah Bahh & No Way did their ring entrances. Fans were into the conga line entrance. Tasha Steelz (who was in a hamburger costume) took off her mask and attacked Rosemary in the ring. Havok chased Tasha up the ramp but got leveled by Savannah Evans. Back in the ring, fans chanted “Bite his face off”. [c]

(2) DECAY (Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus w/Rosemary & Havok) vs. FALLAH BAHH & NO WAY

Steve and Fallah started the match. No Way and Taurus tagged in and faced off. Taurus took No Way to the mat with a clothesline. Fallah and No Way got the upper hand on Taurus. Fallah got a belly to belly suplex on Taurus. Fallah and No Way tagged in and out to keep the advantage on Taurus. Taurus made a comeback by head butting No Way. Taurus made the hot tag to Steve, who ran wild on Fallah. Steve rolled Fallah up for a two count. Taurus hit a dive on No Way to the outside. Steve bit Fallah, followed by a DDT for the win. Fans chanted “Decay” after the match.

WINNERS: Decay in 7:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Basic tag match, but the crowd was happy with it. Taurus continues to be really under utilized.)

-Impact Plus Flashback Moment of the Week: Christian Cage vs. Sting from Final Resolution 2007.

-Gia Miller interviewed W. Morrissey. Morrissey said that Sami Callihan made a big mistake by attacking him with a baseball bat. He said he respected Callihan and Eddie Edwards for admitting that they hate each other. Moose approached. Moose and Morrisey stood face to face. Moose said he agreed with everything Morrissey said since he joined Impact. Moose said he would stab anybody in the back. Moose said he wasn’t looking for a friend but was looking for an alliance. [c]

-Steve Maclin promo. Dramatic music played underneath. He talked about beating Petey Williams. He went into a rage and threw some things around. He challenged Petey to another match next week.

-Moose did his ring entrance and walked to the ring. Moose said it pisses him off that everyone wants to be a hero. He said Eddie Edwards wants to be a hero to the fans, who he called imbeciles. Fans chanted “Eddie Edwards”. Moose called himself a Wrestling God and called Eddie out to the ring. Eddie’s music played and he walked to the ring. Eddie attacked Moose with a kendo stick, but Moose blocked it and took him down. They brawled back and forth. Eddie hit Moose with the stick.

W. Morrissey ran to the ring and grabbed Eddie. Moose speared Eddie. Morrissey pounded on Eddie. Moose threw Eddie into a big boot from Morrissey. The announcers noted that Eddie had told Sami Callihan last week to never help him again. Moose and Morrissey powerbombed Eddie. Moose taunted Eddie and Morrissey posed.

-Gia Miller approached Fallah Bahh and No Way in the hallway. She asked them about Tasha and Savannah’s attack on Rosemary and Havok. Fallah and No Way said they weren’t part of that. TJP approached. Fallah and TJP teased tension but said they were cool. TJP and No Way said they were cool too. TJP suggested they all meet at Swinger’s Palace next week because TJP had a sure bet. [c]

-Violent by Design vignette. Eric Young and Rhino were at a table in a prison. Rhino was in a hospital bed. Joe Doering and Deaner covered him with a Violent by Design flag. Rhino was handcuffed to a pole. Eric said they must abandon him.

(3) JOSH ALEXANDER (c) vs. JAKE CRIST – Impact Wrestling X Division Title Match

Crist answered Alexander’s open challenge to any former X Division Champion. They locked up and Alexander took Crist to the mat. Fans chanted “Walking Weapon”. Alexander power slammed Crist. Crist delivered a superplex to Alexander and got a two count. Crist had Alexander in a chin lock. Crist choked Alexander over the ropes. Crist chopped Alexander and gave him a boot to the face. Crist kept Alexander on the mat with a front face lock.

Crist chop blocked Alexander, who crumpled to the mat. Crist eye raked Alexander, then put him in a front facelock. Alexander battled back and back dropped Crist. Alexander was on a roll and booted Crist to the mat. Alexander got a series of German suplexes on Crist and hit a Chaos Theory suplex. Alexander got the double underhook piledriver for the win.

WINNER: Josh Alexander in 6:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Crist was a pleasant surprise and always puts in a good performance. The match had a lot of action for only lasting six minutes.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Alexander in the ring after the match. Alexander said he had to issue challenges for his legacy. The fans cheered. He said he had to be in the conversation for greatest X Division champion of all-time. Chris Sabin’s music hit and he walked to the ring. Sabin said he was a huge fan and said Alexander was one of the greatest. He said that Alexander was only a one-time X Division champion. Sabin said he was an eight-time former champion.

Sabin said if Alexander wanted to be the greatest X Division champion of all-time, he had to beat the greatest. Sabin challenged him to a match at Victory Road. Sabin said if Alexander wins, he could call himself the greatest of all-time, but if Sabin won, he would be the first ever nine-time champion. Alexander shook his hand to accept the match and they faced off. Sabin walked up the ramp. [c]

-Another Bound for Glory promo.

-Sam Beale promo. He introduced a montage of clips of people doing promos. This led to a “How To Be A Professional” segment. The wrestlers from the promos appeared backstage. This was apparently a contest of some sort. Brian Myers cut a guy who thought he was in the line for catering. Myers called it an impromptu gut check. Myers asked a guy who was his favorite wrestler. The guy answered Mojo Rawley and Myers cut him. Myers also cut a guy in a mask.

Myers let a guy in a Manny Lemons shirt stay. Myers cut a guy who spoke Spanish. Myers talked to Zicky Dice, who said he had been in wrestling 34 years. Myers said he had never heard of him. Dice said he had never heard of Myers and Myers almost cut him, but Beale pointed out this would only leave Manny Lemons. Myers kept them both and said he would see them next week.

(4) MATT CARDONA & CHELSEA GREEN vs. ROHIT RAJU & SHERA

Cardona and Rohit started the match, but Rohit quickly tagged to Shera. Shera overpowered Cardona and dropped an elbow on him. Cardona made a comeback on Rohit. Chelsea tagged in and dropped a knee on Rohit’s arm. She quickly made a tag to Cardona and they double teamed Rohit. Chelsea got a two count on Rohit. Rohit tripped Chelsea. Shera wouldn’t tag in. Chelsea rolled Rohit up, then stomped him. Chelsea got Rohit in a tilt-a-whirl head scissor then slapped him. Chelsea and Shera faced off. Cardona hit the Radio Silence on Shera, but Rohit sent him out of the ring. Chelsea went for the unprettier, but Rohit hit her with the jumping knee for the pin. Rohit gloated after the match as Cardona checked on Chelsea. [c]

WINNERS: Rohit Raju & Shera in 4:00.

(D.L.’s Take: There wasn’t much to the match, but the spots were fine. It appears this feud will continue.)

-Su Yung/Kimber Lee segment. Lee said “Some souls we collect, but some we convert”. Brandi Lauren appeared and she was now wearing similar makeup to them. Su said “your time has come” and they laughed.

-The Good Brothers walked to the ring. Karl Anderson encouraged the fans but quickly told them to shut up. He said they were like rock stars. Doc talked about Rich Swann and Willie Mack. He talked about Swann and Mack winning the non-title match last week but they got beat up afterwards. Doc said Mack was in the hospital and called him Willie “Lack” because Willie lacks the ability to walk. Rich Swann ran out and attacked them with a chair. Referees and security came out to break up the fight. The Good Brothers retreated up the ramp as Swann’s music played. [c]

-Bound for Glory promo.

-Security was trying to calm down Rich Swann. Scott D’Amore called them off and told Swann to calm down. Scott made a bunkhouse brawl match next week between Swann and Karl Anderson.

-D’Lo and Striker ran down the matches for next week:

Rich Swann vs. Karl Anderson

Steve Maclin vs. Petey Williams

Chris Bey vs. David Finlay

Rosemary vs. Tasha Steelz

Moose vs. Eddie Edwards

Ace Austin and Madman Fulton walked to the ring, followed by Tommy Dreamer’s ring entrance. [c]

(5) TOMMY DREAMER vs. ACE AUSTIN (w/Madman Fulton)

Dreamer wrestled with a polka dot mask over his mouth. Ace took Dreamer down. Dreamer took the mask off. Dreamer landed a series of punches. Ace came back with a kick and punches. Dreamer hip tossed Ace and elbow dropped him. Dreamer clotheslined Ace over the top rope. Dreamer ran Ace into a ring post and chopped him. Dreamer tried to whip Ace into the rails put Fulton blocked it. Fulton crotched Dreamer on the rails.

Ace threw Dreamer back in the ring. Ace kicked and chopped Dreamer. Ace had Dreamer in a chin lock. Dreamer fought out of it. Dreamer put Ace in a neckbreaker. Fans chanted “Tommy Dreamer”. Dreamer and Ace traded punches. Dreamer decked Ace and clotheslined him. Dreamer punched Ace in the corner and bit him. Dreamer power slammed Ace for a two count. Ace caught Dreamer with a knee to the face. Dreamer kicked Ace in the back of the head. Fans chanted “He’s hardcore”.

Ace kicked Dreamer then connected with a springboard leg drop for a two count. Fans chanted “Tommy”. Tommy DDT’d Ace and went for the pin, but Fulton put Ace’s foot on the rope. Dreamer went to the outside and ran Fulton into the ring post and DDT’d him. As Dreamer got in the ring, Ace got him with a neckbreaker and got the pin.

WINNER: Ace Austin in 8:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Another short match, but it was good action. The fans were solidly behind Dreamer. Dreamer showed good charisma and Ace carried it to a good match.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: A fun show that moved at a fast pace, with short but decent matches and intriguing vignettes (Violent By Design and Su Yung’s team). The Myers/Beale segment was pretty funny. Nothing was must-see, but they laid the groundwork for upcoming events. The slow build to Victory Road begins.

