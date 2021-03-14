AEW sets company PPV buy record with Revolution

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Revolution 2021 holds the new AEW company record for PPV buys.

In a report by Brandon Thurston from Wrestlenomics, Revolution generated 125,000 buys which helped yield 5 million dollars in revenue for AEW. The 2020 Double Or Nothing show held the previous buy-rate record which clocked in at 105,000 buys.

According to the report, the 125,000 number includes digital and standard traditional PPV buys. The 5 million in revenue includes money from the buys, but merchandise and ticket sales as well.

Revolution 2021 featured a variety of top matches including Sting’s return to wrestling in a Street Fight with Darby Allin against Brian Cage & Ricky Starks, The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho & MJF for the AEW Tag Team Championship, Cody Rhodes in a ladder match, and Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega in an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match main event for the AEW World Championship.

