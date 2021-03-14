Main event announced for NWA Back for the Attack return show

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The NWA will return to PPV with the Back for the Attack event on March 21. The NWA announced that the main event of the show would see Nick Aldis defending the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Aron Stevens. The match would be in honor of Joseph Hudson, who died in February of this year.

Back for the Attack is the first show from the NWA since the COVID-19 pandemic halted production of shows in March of 2020. The show will air on FITE. Other confirmed talent on the show include Thunder Rosa, Trevor Murdoch, Tim Storm, and others.

