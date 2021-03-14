VIP AUDIO 3/14 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: An almighty rebuild – The artistry of Bobby Lashley’s new main event act in WWE (53 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? Bobby Lashley. On the show, Zack Heydorn dissects the rebuild of Bobby Lashley’s character from comedy act in the Lana/Rusev feud to lead fixture on Raw and WWE Champion. Specific discuss points include the changes in Lashley’s presentation, how the presentation reset his appeal to fans, how the pandemic era helped him in redefining himself, what the Hurt Business has done for him and how they’ve helped hide any deficiencies while accentuating all positives, the importance of MVP’s role with Lashley and how him carrying the weight of promos helps the Lashley act, Lashley’s ability to maintain credibility in the ring, the short term and long term future of the new Lashley act, and more. Enjoy!

