Big main event announced for AEW Dynamite next week

Last night on Dynamite, AEW announced a historic main event for next week’s show on TNT.

On the March 17 edition of Dynamite, aptly named St. Patrick’s Day Slam, Thunder Rosa will face Britt Baker in a Unsanctioned Lights Out Match. The match will serve as the show’s main event and will mark the first time that the women’s division will hold down the main event slot of Dynamite since the show began in October of 2019.

Last night on Dynamite, Britt Baker teamed with Nyla Rose & Maki Itoh against Thunder Rosa, Hikaru Shida, & Ryo Mizunami. Rosa pinned Itoh for the victory, but was then attacked by Baker after the match with Rebel’s crutch. Rosa and Baker wrestled at the AEW Dynamite “Beach Break” show in early February of this year. Baker was victorious with the Lock Jaw submission.

