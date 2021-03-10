3/10 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky, Matt Jackson vs. Rey Fenix, Christian Cage Talks, Sting Talks, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

March 10, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur

(1) MATT JACKSON vs. REY FENIX

A collar and elbow tie-up started that match, with the live crowd making a lot of noise. Matt Jackson had wrist control, which was reversed by Rey Fenix. Eventually Matt Jackson hit some chops, but Fenix did a a number of moves to get out of the striking range and eliminate the wrist control of Jackson. Fenix then hit moves in and out of the ring, with a dive over the top rope to weaken Jackson.

Back in the ring, Fenix hit clubbing strikes and locked in a head lock on Jackson. Matt powered out, but was hit with a kick to0 the back of his head. Both men were perched on the middle rope, Rey tried to flip Jackson, but Jackson countered and made it a top rope power bomb. Matt then had control of the match, he got a near fall in the middle of the ring. After the kick out, Matt locked in a wrestling chin hold, Rey then countered with some punches. Jackson then hit a slam to end the small comeback by Fenix.

Jackson was able to lock in the Scorpion Death Lock, Rey grabbed the bottom rope to break it. Fenix was able to counter and hit a top rope drop kick. The two men then traded strikes on their knees, then on their feet. Rey won the exchange and locked in a spinning submission move, leaving Jackson laying. Rey then tried his top rope running kick, Matt Jackson then hit a destroyer in the ring, then again on the floor. Jackson then hit an elbow drop off the top for a near fall.

Matt looked in another Scorpion Death Lock, with Rey barely getting to the bottom rope. Fenix then went for a drop kick, Matt moved out of the way and Nick was hit with it. Matt then took out Pac for that. Fenix and Jackson then traded strikes again, Matt landed a super kick, then another. Rey hit a pile driver out of nowhere and Fenix made the pin.

Winner: Rey Fenix in 14:00

(Sage’s Analysis: A match that lived up to my expectations. I am pleasantly surprised that Fenix got the win. This is a great way to get this feud started proper. I look forward to The Young Bucks, Death Triangle, and SCU in the coming weeks.)

-Moxley and Eddie Kingston had a video, Kingston said he though there would be a huge explosion, he thought back to when he was in jail. He said to make fun of him and laughs at him. Moxley said that Kenny wanted to blow him up, he then made fun of the bomb. He asked if it came from Acme, he then showed his T-Shirt that said he lost his death match and all he got was this shirt. The two then went off for a while making inside jokes and they called out Kenny and The Good Brothers. [c]

(Sage’s Analysis: This went about a minute too long, they cover up on how bad the explosion was is an interesting way to deal with it. Omega & The good brothers vs. Moxley, Kingston, and a third man sounds interesting. Maybe there will be a make up explosion in that match?)

(2) CODY RHODES vs. SETH GARGIS

Seth Gargis tried to lock up Cody’s arm, but Cody Rhodes hit him with a forearm. Cody then Locke din a figure four and Gargis tapped out.

Winner: Cody Rhodes in 1:00

-After the match, Tony asked about Cody’s Shoulder. Pentagon then grabbed a mic near the Spanish announce table. Pentagon said he was 1000 times better than Cody. If Cody is the prince of pro wrestling then he is the lord of Lucha Libre. Then in English, he asked if Cody was serious, he lost at Revolution. If it would hav been just the two of them he would have lost more than the match. He would have hurt his arm so much, that he would not be able to pick up his baby girl. Cody charged and brawled with Pentagon.

(Sage’s Analysis: Cody’s Shoulder must be fine. I look forward to this program.)

-Chuck Taylor said Orange Cassidy and he have been messing with Miro and Kip have been at this far to long (I agree). They offered one more match with video games at ringside. Sigh. [c]

-Tony announced Sting, he walked out and joined Tony on the stage. Sting said that Darby is a dangerous man, if you combine that with Sting you get a win for the Stinger and Darby. Lance Archer came out and demanded time. He said he didn’t need to win a ladder match to be the face of the revolution. Sting said thank you a left the stage area.

-The audio on the show cut out for a QT Marshall video backstage. The sound remained off into the match.

(3) ETHAN PAGE vs. LEE JOHNSON

Ethan Page started by throwing Johnson in the corner, Lee Johnson responded with a drop kick and some standard offense. Page looked strong going into the break. [c]

Johnson made a small comeback with a neck breaker and a blue thunder bomb. Page threw Johnson to the mat from the top rope, he then hit a cutter to get a near fall on Johnson. Page then kicked Johnson in the head, Johnson Rolled to the outside and pleaded with QT Marshall, who did nothing. Page hit the Ego’s Edge for the pinfall.

Winner: Ethan Page in 8:00

(Sage’s Analysis: Page is a heel, which is important to establish. The match was what it was, it is a shame that a basketball game’s sound was blasting in the background throughout the entire match.)

-Adam Page is shown on a lawn mower that he bought with Hardy’s money. He also bought whiskey and gave money to charity. The Dark Order jumped on the mower and the Gang went to go get ice cream. [c]

-Tony is on the stage, and he introduced Christian Cage. But, the ladies with brooms came out and Kenny Omega came out. Callis said he was sorry that the crowd would not hear from the new signee. Callis pronounced Omega the king of the death match. Callis said everything went to plan, Omega said that not everything went to plan. Callis would not confirm or deny that they had anything to do with the end of the match. Callis said he loved to take away what people had paid for, he took away the moment Tony Khan wanted. They took away Moxley dying a hero, Kingston becoming a martyr. Callis said it was a win-win because they won and Moxley and Kingston look like idiots.

Omega said it was so great to beat Moxley and make him look so stupid. He said that Kingston dry humping his friend was that cherry on top of that moment. Kingston came out, Callis said that he had Kingston working for him at Impact. He said Kingston had it all, he said he had to fire him at Impact. He said every time he grabs at the brass ring he fails and looks stupid. Callis gave Kingston 10 seconds to leave, because they were friends. A countdown clock happened and Callis and Kenny recreated the moment between Moxley and Kingston. Omega asked what Kingston wanted, he offered a free shot, Kingston obliged. Moxley came out to help his friend. Christian Cage came out as Omega was laid out and alone in the ring. The two had a stare down, Kenny Offered his hand. Cage almost hit the Kill Switch, but Callis pulled him too safety. Cage held up the AEW title to end the segment. [c]

(Sage’s Analysis: This was an amazing segment. This was a better explanation of the explosion, some true lemonade was made. It made Callis and Kenny look like absolute shit heels that you want to see get their comeuppance. It also made Kingston look like the super babyface he is. I also like the idea of a match between Cage and Omega. I also own almost that exact shirt that Omega had on, so take that for what it is worth.)

(4) DR. BRITT BAKER & NYLA ROSE & MAKI ITOH vs. HIKARU SHIDA & THUNDER ROSA & RYO MIZUNAMI

-Maki Itoh finished her song as her team was getting beaten up. Ryo Mizunami did her chops and mime gimmick with Itoh in the corner. Thunder Rosa and Nyla Rose were then in and they traded shots trying to get an advantage. [c]

Thunder Rosa and Rose battled throughout the break, Ryo was able to enter and spear Rose. Shida then tagged in and she team up with Ryo to attack Baker. Thunder Rosa then dropped kicked Rose. It wa snow Rosa and Baker as the legal combatants. She threw out baker and then did a move on all five women. Itoh then entered and hit a DDT on Rosa, as she was distracted by Vicky. Rose then planted Itoh for the pinfall.

Winner: Thunder Rosa & Hikaru Shida & Ryo Mizunami in 8:00

-After the match Baker attacked Thunder Rosa with Rebel’s crutch.

(Sage’s Analysis: The match was too short in my opinion. Maki Itoh is so amazing and they should get her full time if she wants that. The match result didn’t really matter as it was all about Baker and Rosa.)

-Matt Hardy was with Private Party, Matt said that they need to bring more money in, he does specifically. Matt said that he has signed a new group. He introduced Butcher, Blade, and Bunny. [c]

(5) DARBY ALLIN vs. SCORPIO SKY

Both men fist bumped to start the match, this was followed by a collar and elbow tie up that had no winner. Darby then locked in a side head lock. The two men continued to work holds, until both men exploded with flurries, leading again in a draw. Darby was able to grab a hold of Sky’s back, and did not let go until Sky broke the hold. Darby sold a hurt left ankle, that was very believable as it happened in the middle of a move. Sky then took control, hitting a back breaker and holding that move. [c]

When the show returned Darby began his comeback, he and Sky traded strikes. Darby then countered a sunset flip, but Sky gave a right hand as payment. Darby the hit a stunner, leaving both men beaten down. Darby then hit the Code Red, but Sky was able to get out of the pinning attempt. Sky then hit a stiff high boot on Allin, this led to a series of German suplexes on Allin. Sky then suplexed Allin into the turnbuckle. Allin then tried a dive, but Sky hit a cutter to counter.

Sky got a near fall in the ring after the cutter on the outside, Sky then hit a Brain Buster and got another near fall. Allin got onto the top rope and tried a coffin drop, that Sky turned into a power bomb. Allin then countered a move for an inside cradle pin, leading to the pinfall.

Winner: Darby Allin in 14:00

-Sky attacked Allin post match.

(Sage’s Analysis: A really really good match. I liked the mat based first part and super athletic and great counter move finish. The confirmation of the Sky heel turn was affective also. I think I would hav put over Sky here, but I like that Allin is so protected.)

-The announce team ran down the matches for next week’s episode, named the “ST. Patrick’s Day Slam.” Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa was announced as a light’s out match in the main event. [c]

-The Inner Circle walked out for their war council. Jericho said when any great army needs to change plans they have a war council. The group has been in decline the last few months. He said dit is time for a new attitude and a new outlook, maybe a new member. MJF cut in and said they don’t need a new member, maybe it is time that they let someone go. Sammy Guevara’s music hit and he walked out.

Jericho said h never wanted to hear his name again, Sammy said he needed to show him something. Jericho said he was dead to the Inner Circle. Sammy showed a video of MJF on a secret camera talking about taking Jericho out of The Inner Circle. MJF said he didn’t want it this way, but told Santana, Ortiz, and Hager to turn on Jericho. The three men turned on MJF and joined Jericho. Jericho said that they were waiting on him to hang himself with his own rope. Jericho said on behalf of The Inner Circle, MJF is fired.

MJF cried in the corner, and said he didn’t want his Inner Circle. That was because he was building his own. The lights went out and Tully, Shawn Spears, Wardlow, and FTR were shown. The new group proceeded to beat up The Inner Circle, as MJF watched maniacally on the top rope. MJF finished it by punching Jericho with the Dynamite Diamond, and then with Jericho’s bat. Wardlow ended the assault by power bombing Jericho through a table.

(Sage’s Analysis: I like this swerve. I really thought that it was gonna be a straight forward face turn of Jericho and MJF would have the Inner Circle. I don’t know if Shawn Spears as the 4th guy works, hopefully that roll is mainly Wardlow. But this was a memorable angle and I look forward to good guy(s) Inner Circle.)

(Final Thoughts: I thought this was a really solid show. Matt Jackson and Rey Fenix along with Allin/Sky were some really good matches. I liked the angle with Christian and Omega, and I though the Inner Circle segment was very memorable. AEW really kills these “reset,” shows.)