3/10 AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT: Keller’s report on Darby Allin’s TNT Title defense against Scorpio Sky, Christian addresses audience, Revolution fallout

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

MARCH 10, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-The opening theme aired, and now includes Christian Cage.

(1) MATT JACKSON (w/Nick Jackson) vs. REY FENIX (w/Pac)

A minute into the match they showed Christopher Daniels & Kaz watching from the bleachers. Early on Matt regrouped at ringside, but Fenix leaped off the ring apron with a head scissors that sent Matt into the ringside barricade. Excalibur plugged Schiavone and Paul White hosting AEW Elevation on YouTube at 7 ET (the hour before Raw starts). Ross talked about Fenix and Pac being hungry because of so many struggles and setbacks due to COVID in 2020. Ross said when he signed with AEW, one of the matches he wanted to call was the Young Bucks vs. Lucha Bros. Ross said he’s interesting to hear from Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley after this match. At 9:00 Rey caught a charging Matt with a sudden cutter. Both were down and slow to get up.

Matt came back with a Destroyer a couple minutes later. Pac gave Fenix a pep talk at ringside. Fenix popped up and beat the count. Matt then landed a to rope flying elbow for a near fall. Schiavone said, “That was Randy Savage-like.” Matt protested the count, then applied a sharpshooter. Fenix went for a low dropkick, but Matt moved. Fenix’s feet connected with Nick at ringside. Matt slid to ringside and superkicked Pac as Pac was approaching Nick. Fenix and Matt exchanged mid-ring strikes. Matt flipped out of Fenix’s move and then superkicked him. Fenix kipped up after a second superkick and dropkicked Matt. Both went down and were slow to get up at 14:00. They countered each other, and Fenix ended up hitting a leaping tombstone piledriver for a win.

WINNER: Fenix in 16:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: This was good, but there was something about the intensity most of the way by Matt that gave off a vibe his head wasn’t into it or his mind was elsewhere. He just seemed a little checked out and was going through the motions. This follows the WWE formula of a singles match featuring the challenger in a future tag match winning.)

-They went to Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston sitting in front of a fire table. Moxley seemed to be still dealing with a headache and other injuries from Sunday as Kingston talked about the heat he felt in the ring. He yelled and asked Kenny Omega was fighting. Mox said he thinks Omega really wanted to blow htem up. Mox said, “Impact paid for the bomb.” He asked if the bomb came in a box marked ACME. “I made more explosive volcanoes in fourth grade science class,” he said. “What the hell was that?” He said Omega was the better man and kept the title, “but I did get a drinking buddy back.” He said he could have come out a little earlier, though. Eddie and Mox talked over each other a little, but in a comedic way. Mox said he’s glad he didn’t get blown up, but he would have liked to see a bomb go off. He said if you’re going to flash a weapon, you better use it. He winked and swigged a drink.

(Keller’s Analysis: AEW is leaning into blaming Omega for bad explosives since he was the one who “built the gimmicks” himself. It’s done a bit tongue-in-cheek and there aren’t many who could pull off this wink and nod better than Moxley and be forgiven by disappointed fans.)

-Ross said he loved the candidness. Then Schiavone plugged Cody and Arn Anderson would be out next. [c/ss]

-During the break, they showed split-screen highlights from Revolution including Scorpio Sky winning the ladder match.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was good use of the split-screen format.)

(2) CODY RHODES (w/Arn Anderson) vs. SETH GARGIS

Cody presented his weight-lifting belt to a fan in a wheelchair at ringside. The announcers said Cody won’t disclose the extent of his shoulder injury. Excalibur said earlier Arn wouldn’t let anyone near the trainer’s room where Cody was getting his shoulder worked on. Cody landed an early running powerbomb, then applied a figure-four leglock for a quick win.

WINNER: Cody in 1:00.

-Schiavone entered the ring to interview Cody after his win. Schiavone’s mic didn’t work. Cody got him a replacement. Schiavone asked how his shoulder is doing after Shaq threw him around last week. He was interrupted quickly by Pentagon Jr. He had a translator with him to trash-talk Cody a bit. Penta said if Cody is the Prince of Pro Wrestling, then he’s the Lord of Lucha Libre. He said at Revolution, he lost. He said if it was just them one-on-one, he still would have lost. His translator said he’s lucky he didn’t focus on hurting his arm even more to the point he wouldn’t have been able to pick up his baby girl. Cody charged after Penta and they were separated by a crowd of wrestlesr and officials.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good to see Cody move into a regular feud with a trash-talking heel wrestler. It’s clear and simple and effective. Penta’s struggles with English could drag things down, but the interpreter was just smarmy enough to add to the act.)

-Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy were hanging out at an arcade. Taylor asked for another match. He said he’ll be his butler again if loses. Cassidy said they’ll put video games around ringside and put their heads through all of them. Cassidy stood up and said, “Then we break you.”

(Keller’s Analysis: It doesn’t ring true at all that anyone would offer to be someone’s butler for life if they lost a wrestling match. Why even go there? Just have a damn match where the pride of winning and losing is enough.)

-Ross plugged Schiavone would interview Sting next. [c]

-Schiavone interviewed Sting who talked about Darby taking risks. He said it makes him a very dangerous man. He bragged about winning on Sunday. He was (thankfully) interrupted by Lance Archer and Jake Roberts. Archer said if they aren’t given time, they’ll take TV time. Archer said he didn’t need a ladder match victory to be the Face of the Revolution. He said if things don’t change, he’ll be taking much more than time. Schiavone said this is Sting’s time to talk. Archer sarcastically apologized and left. Sting then thanked Tony and left.

(Keller’s Analysis: Not sure that counts as a heel turn for Archer, but it crossed from assertive to rude territory. But anything that keeps Sting from talking for too long is a net positive.)

-Dasha interviewed Q.T. “Please Don’t Turn the Channel” Marshall and Lee Johnson. She asked about Marshall walking out on his partner Dustin Rhodes at Revolution. Marshall said he’s human and he let his emotions get the best of him. He said tonight is about Johnson, who faces “All Ego” Ethan Page.

(3) “ALL EGO” ETHAN PAGE vs. LEE JOHNSON (w/Q.T. Marshall)

A soundbite interview aired during Page’s entrance, but the sound mix was all off and it was difficult to hear him. He complained about Marshall stealing his spotlight. They cut to an early break. There were still sound issues. They stayed with the action on split-screen. [c/ss]

They were still having sound-mix issues after the break, and it was actually an NBA feed. Ross said Page isn’t very popular in the locker room. Page won with a released Razor’s Edge called The Ego’s Edge.

WINNER: Page in 8:00.

-After the match, Marshall watched Page stomp away at Johnson. Then he turned and left. Dustin ran out to check on Johnson. Marshall just walked to the back. Schiavone asked what was going on with Marshall.

(Keller’s Analysis: I couldn’t tell if the NBA game sound was piped into the arena or not, but it was hugely distracting either way. It finally stopped as Dustin helped Johnson to his feet.)

-Alex Marvez stood outside and asked Hangman Page what he’s doing with Matt Hardy’s money. He was sitting on a new lawn mower he bought. He said he bought whiskey and vinyl albums and donated a bunch to a local kids education charity. Dark Order showed up and piled onto the lawn mower. Page drove away. Only Alan Angels couldn’t fit, and they drove off with him. He waved goodbye, but he seemed a little sad being excluded from the fun. [c]

–