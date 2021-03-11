VIP AUDIO 3/10 – East Coast Cast #542 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss AEW Revolution results, Balor-Strong banger on NXT, Bryan-Uso in a cage on SD, more (89 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on the ECC, the guys talk AEW Revolution PPV results. Winners, losers, and finishes, plus the botched explosion at the end of the main event. The immediate reaction the botch received, from the people that want AEW to fail to its staunchest defenders. The good matches of the week. Roddy and Finn put on a banger on last week’s NXT, as did Bryan and Uso in a cage on Smackdown. The Young Bucks don’t want to have serious matches even when the story calls for it. Molly Holly is announced for the WWE Hall of Fame! Live calls and more.

