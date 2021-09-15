VIP AUDIO 9/15 – RETRO RADIO – Pro Wrestling Spotlight (3/22/1992): John Arezzi & Gary Michael Capetta talk Flair joining the WWF, Hogan leaving the WWF, WrestleMania 8 speculation, plus Marcus Bagwell interview (52 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the Mar. 22, 1992 episode of New York’s Pro Wrestling Spotlight Radio Show (#150) hosted by John Arezzi who is joined by longtime WCW ring announcer Gary Michael Capetta. They talk about WrestleMania 8 taking shape, the fallout from the explosive prior week’s Spotlight and all of the allegations made against the WWF on the “Donahue” TV talk show, how Ric Flair will fit in with the WWF and his feud with Randy Savage, the return of Nikita Koloff to WCW, and much more with live callers. They also have trivia sprinkled throughout the show. “New Rookie Sensation” Marcus Alexander Bagwell and Johnny B.Badd join the show for brief interviews promoting the WCW live event at the Meadowlands Arena in New Jersey.

