VIP AUDIO 9/15 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: The Hidden Gems of the G1 Climax, vol. 1. Styles, Kojima, Ishii, Shibata, Ibushi, more (76 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Music of the Mat host Andrew Rich for the first in a series of shows looking at the Hidden Gems of the G1 Climax. Here in volume 1, we go to 1998 for a clash between two future legends, 2014 for an all-gaijin showcase, 2015 for a once in our lifetime dream match between two of the best strikers in wrestling history, and then wrap it up with a match of recent vintage as Juice Robinson gets his metal tested against The Stone Pitbull. There may not be much excitement in the air about the 2021 G1, but there are 30 years of history that provide more than enough to be excited about, and this series will look to shine a light on some great examples of that.

