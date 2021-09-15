9/15 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Adam Cole vs. Frankie Kazarian, Darby Allin vs. Shawn Spears, Jade Cargill vs. Leyla Hirsch, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 15, 2021

NEWARK, NJ AT THE PRUDENTIAL CENTER

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur

-CM Punk’s music hit to start the show, he jumped in the crowd and interacted with fans at ringside before he sat down and joined the commentary team.

(1) ADAM COLE vs. FRANKIE KAZARIAN

Adam Cole went for a big kick, that Frankie Kazarian dodged, leading to Kazarian getting Coe in a head lock. Cole then tossed Kazarian out of the ring, Cole then worked him on the floor. Kaz was able to get back on the apron and he dodged an attack, but was then dropped by Cole, who continued his offense with a rest hold in the ring. The two men traded chops, Kazarian then was able to counter into a pinning position then to a submission attempt.

Cole kicked Kaz in the face, Cole then hit a neck breaker, Adam Cole then tried to tune up the band, but Kaz was able to grab Cole’s leg and Kaz was able to hit a German Suplex for a near fall. Cole then countered a chicken wing with a pin, he then hit a super kick and got a near fall on Kazarian.

Adam Cole went to the top rope and was caught by Kazarian, leading to a slam and a two count. The two men traded punches while in a kneeling position then while standing. Cole hit a pump kick, Kazarian hit a lariat, Cole countered and got a two count on Kazarian. Cole hit the Panama Sunrise on Kaz, he then hit the running knee and pinned Kazarian.

WINNER: Adam Cole in 8:00

(Sage’s Analysis: A solid opener and first AEW match for Cole. It was not built to be a classic, but it was entertaining and got the job done.)

-Post match Cole got on the mic for story time. He said hope is a dangerous thing, he said the guys in the back hope to be better than the elite. He then called out Christian, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus. He proposed himself and the Bucks in a six-man tag against those three men.

-The Lucha Bros and Butcher & The Blade had tandem promos. It set up a tag team title match involving the two teams on Rampage. [c]

-Sammy Guevara and Fuego Del Sol were backstage. Del Sol had a new car and he offered that car for a match for the TNT title this Friday on Rampage.

-MJF came out and walked into the ring to a cacophony of boos. He said that the crowd should be sympathetic to him because he was in the armpit of the world, New Jersey. He then compared some local celebes and said they suck like the local girls. The crowd chanted to shut the f up, and he said no and he doesn’t care. He said he is a religious man and he wanted to talk to the spirt of Brian Pillman, he looked down toward hell. He then said that he and his wife made the worst 2nd generation wrestler, and that if he comes next week he will be joining him. He then tried to hit his line, Brian Pillman’s music hit and he entered the ring with a chair. Wardlow pulled the chair away, MJF ran, Pillman then ran off Wardlow with the chair.

-JR and Brian Pillman Jr. were backstage. He told the story of how he heard about Brian, he said that he felt bad last week after MJF called his family out. He asked if MJF was gonna get his ass kicked. Pillman Jr. was moved to tears, he said he was fighting for his life and that he has never faced a wrestler like him. He said that he was stepping in the ring with not any man, but a Pillman. [c]

-Christian Cage and Jurassic Express were backstage, Jungle Boy said he has better friends and better hair. Cage cut off Jungle Boy and said that they accept the challenge.

(2) FTR vs. DANTE MARTIN & MATT SYDAL

Dante Martin and Matt Sydal almost immediately teamed up on Dax Harwood. Harwood got the advantage when it was one-on-one with Martin, Harwood sent Martin to the outside as he tried a springboard move. Cash Wheeler tagged in and hit some chops on Martin at the ringside area, Cash then threw Martin back into the ring and continued to work him over with holds and mat based offense. Dax Harwood was tagged din and FTR teamed up, but Dante was able to counter and run to get the tag in on Matt Sydal. Sydal took out both of FTR and then invited Martin and both jumped off the ring area onto both Dax and Cash. [c]

FTR dominated Sydal through the break, Dax tagged in Cash, Dante Martin then joined and he took out both members of FTR. Cash and Dante traded pinning attempts, Dax was tagged in and Matt Sydal joined in as Dante had a pin in on Dax. Eventually it was FTR vs Dante, FTR teamed up and hit the Big Rig for the win.

WINNER: FTR in 10:00

(Sage’s Analysis: A nice match that felt flat after CM Punk, Adam Cole and MJF’s promo. But it was a solid match and FTR got a much needed win.)

-Minoru Suzuki’s situation was addressed. Lance Archer and Suzuki had a video challenging Moxley and Kingston to a tag match with the two of them.

-The lights went black, Malaki Black was then on the stage area. He entered the ring with a microphone, he asked members of the house of black to rise. He said they have an enemy, the camera cut to Rosario Dawson who was in the crowd. She entered the ring area and Black came out to meet her. Cody ran down to the ring and fought off black. The two men battled in the crowd. [c]

-A video package/promo with and about The Bunny and Anna Jay was shown. Setting up a match this Friday at Rampage. It cut to The Dark Order, Evil Uno cut off Anna Jay. Alex Reynolds called out Uno and they all fought.

-Dan Lambert was out there with Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky. Lambert did some heel talking and Chris Jericho’s music hit, it was cut off and the crowd san the rest. Lambert and Jericho went back and fourth with jokes, Jericho said he fights MMA fighters backstage and that Hager is undefeated. He threatened to kick Lambert’s teeth out. Lambert then set up Jericho and Hager vs. Page and Sky at Grand Slam.

(Sage’s Analysis: I think it is odd to have MJF do a super heel promo and then have Dan Lambert do the same not even 30 minutes later. I think that it would serve the story better to space out segments like this with a max of one per week. Overall a solid hot shot to set up a tag match next week. Page & Sky should win IMO)

-The Gunn Club had a video about why they turned on Paul Wight. They said they are undefeated as a team and that they demand respect going forward.

(3) JADE CARGILL vs. LEYLA HIRSCH

Leyla Hirsch tried to get Jade off of het feet, Jade rolled to the outside and Hirsch did a dive and Mark Sterling took the dive for Jade. Back in the ring Hirsch was in control with offense in the corner. Jade countered an arm bar with a power bomb going into the break. [c]

Leyla was on the back of Jade as the show returned, she was thrown off. The two then traded shots in the ring, Jade was to the outside and Leyla hit a dive on her. Back in the ring Hirsch beat down jade and then tried a moonsault but Jade rolled away. Cargill then hit her finish and pinned Hirsch.

WINNER: JADE CARGILL in 8:00

(Sage’s Analysis: A fun match that made both women look great. One of the better women’s matches on TV in a few weeks.)

-A promo with Andrade and his assistant was shown and it helped to explain the end of his match on Rampage last week.

-Taz and Hook walked up to CM Punk and got in his face. Powerhouse Hobbs attached Punk from behind. Hobbs and Hook then teamed up and took out Punk. Hook then told the announcers to leave, and they did. Hobbs then Slammed Punk on the announce table, which must have been made in Japan. [c]

-A video recap of Darby Allin and Shawn Spears history going into their match was shown.

(4) DARBY ALLIN vs. SHAWN SPEARS

Shawn Spears attacked Darby Allin as he entered the ring and the bell rang. On the outside Spears stared down sting as he threw Darby into the stairs. Allin’s head was slammed on the stairs, then spears ran his knee into the stairs, stopping his assault. Darby was going to do a dive, but Tully got in the way. Allin then tried to get Spears up, but he hit his head on the apron after Spears flipped him. Spears then grabbed a wet towel and tried to wipe the face paint off of Darby. [c]

Spears has control throughout, Spears had a Sharpshooter and Darby broke the hold. After a flurry of moves Allin hit a Code Red, leading to a near fall. Allin and Spears were now on the top rope, Allin began to punch the knee of Spears and was thrown off the top rope. Spears was pushed onto the stairs and Allin hit spears knocking him off. Allin then hit the Coffin Drop for the pinfall.

WINNER: Darby Allin in 8:00

(Sage’s Analysis: A fast paced and exciting match, with the red hot Darby Allin. One of Spears’ best matches.)

-FTR entered post match and they went after sting. Tully hit Sting with a chair, which had no effect. FTR then joined Tully to take out Sting. FTR stood over Sting and Darby after FTR hit a spike piledriver on Sting. Tully then wiped the faceprint off of Sting.

-Bryan Danielson said that he was only going after Kenny Omega, not the rest of the elite. He said that he wants Kenny to be his first match.

-Tony Schiavone was in the ring and he introduced Bryan Danielson. He asked Danielson about Kenny Omega, Danielson asked what the crowd thought. Don Callis and Kenny Omega came out, Callis called Danielson the hippie millionaire. He said that he joined date best wrestling company in the world and it was built on Kenny Omega’s back. He said that Danielson came here because he thought that was what was best for the wrestling fans, in his mind. Callis then called him a mark for thinking like that. Danielson cut him off and he said he was there to talk to Kenny Omega. Danielson said he wanted to prove who was better, this is not for the belt. Callis said no and Bryan cut him off again. He said he came to fight the best bout machine and the God of Pro Wrestling. But, Kenny is really just a goof who lets Callis speak for him.

He said he heard the rumors that Kenny has lost a step, he said that he doesn’t believe it, he just lost his balls. He asked agin, yes or no. Kenny asked if he wants the god of pro wrestling and he said yes. The two men then stared each other down. The crowd chanted AEW.

-Miro was backstage and he accepted Del Sol’s challenge. He said that he was going to bash him and then his car. [c]

-Matt Hardy said that Orange Cassidy broke his nose, and has been disrespecting the wrestling industry. He said that he will be taking his hair.

-The announce team ran down Rampage’s lineup and next week’s Grand Slam event.

(5) JON MOXLEY & EDDIE KINGSTON vs. 2POINT0

2Point0 and Daniel Garcia attacked Moxley and Kingston before the bell rang. The Bell rang, Matt Parker and Jon Moxley were the first two to wrestle. Moxley threw him around and hit some insane chops. Matt Lee then tagged in and Moxley took hime out and Moxley proceeded to bite him. The action moved to the outside where all three men teamed up on Moxley. [c]

The match was back in the ring, 2point0 were working over Moxley as Kingston asked for the tag. Moxley hit a lariat and got the hot tag. Kingston then went to town on Parker and Lee with chops and suplexes. Parker got a quick pin attempt, but Kingston tagged in Moxley. Moxley and Kingston teamed up for a German suplex lariat for the pinfall win.

WINNER: Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston in 7:00

(Sage’s Analysis: A straight forward brawl. Having Moxley in the main event with almost no time two weeks in a row should be a problem. But his matches being 5 or 15 minutes work either way for me.)

-Post match Minoru Suzuki’s music played, Suzuki then walked out to the ring. As he entered, Archer took out Kingston and the four men brawled out into the crowd and ringside area as the show ended.