Tag Team Championship changes hands on Monday Night Raw

Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H are the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

On this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Ripley & Nikki defeated Natalya & Tamina to win the titles. The new champions dedicated their match to kids fighting cancer in the world after helping to promote the Connor’s Cure charity before the match began.

In the finish of the match, Ripley hit Tamina with the Riptide on the ring apron. Nikki then rolled Natalya up for the victory.

