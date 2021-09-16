News Ticker

MVP suffers injury during Monday Night Raw

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

September 16, 2021

MVP (photo credit Grant Gould © PWTorch)
MVP will be out of action indefinitely due to a broken rib. WWE announced that he suffered the injury Monday night on Raw after receiving an RKO from Randy Orton.

This week on Raw, Bobby Lashley successfully defended his WWE Championship against Randy Orton in the main event. After, Big E cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Lashley and walked out of Raw with the championship.

