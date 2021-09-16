MVP suffers injury during Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

MVP will be out of action indefinitely due to a broken rib. WWE announced that he suffered the injury Monday night on Raw after receiving an RKO from Randy Orton.

BREAKING: Due to an RKO from @RandyOrton this past Monday night on #WWERaw, @The305MVP suffered a broken rib and is out indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/PbBPL0W1S7 — WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2021

This week on Raw, Bobby Lashley successfully defended his WWE Championship against Randy Orton in the main event. After, Big E cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Lashley and walked out of Raw with the championship.

