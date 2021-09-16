WWE announces major main event for Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has announced that Roman Reigns will face Brock Lesnar at their Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on October 21. This will be Lesnar’s first WWE match since losing to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. Due to Reigns facing Finn Balor at Extreme Rules, it is unknown at this time whether or not the Universal Championship will be on the line during this match.

This will be the sixth WWE PPV event from Saudi Arabia and part of a ten year partnership. Reigns and Lesnar previously wrestled at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia in 2018.

CATCH-UP: Andrew Yang opens door for WWE wrestlers to contact labor attorney