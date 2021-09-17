SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tommy Dreamer has been indefinitely suspended by Impact Wrestling after comments he made on Thursday night’s premiere episode of Dark Side of the Ring. The episode focused on the “Plane Ride From Hell” in 2002 and featured Dreamer making remarks on sexual assault accusations against Ric Flair.

PWInsider is reporting that Ed Nordholm sent an email to staff and talent in the company to let them know that Dreamer was suspended and would not participate in the upcoming scheduled tapings.

During Dark Side of the Ring, Dreamer brushed off sexual assault allegations against Flair made by flight attendants on the plane. Dreamer dismissed the activity as “doing Ric Flair stuff” and suggested that the accuser not take a payout and use the full extent of the law to get justice.

Dreamer has been with Impact since 2018.

