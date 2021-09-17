MLW announces Fightland special event to air on Vice TV

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Vice TV will air MLW’s Fightland special event on October 7. MLW announced the news via social media on Thursday afternoon. The special event will air at 10pm EST that night, immediately following Vice’s hit wrestling series Dark Side of the Ring.

Fightland special to air on VICE TV https://t.co/Un6YcrEabl — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) September 17, 2021

On the show, MLW will feature what they are billing as “the most anticipated title fight of the year” between National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone and World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu. This is the first pro wrestling event to air on Vice TV.

