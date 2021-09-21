WWE Legends episodes featuring HBK, Austin, Foley, Hart, and more released on DVD

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Biography: WWE Legends, Vol. 1 and Biography: WWE Legends, Vol. 2 have been released on WWE from A&E and WWE Studios.

The episodes on both volumes originally aired on A&E Network. Vol. 1 features episodes on Steve Austin, Roddy Piper, Randy Savage, and Booker T. Vol. 2 features episodes on Shawn Michaels, Ultimate Warrior, Mick Foley, and Bret Hart. In total there are eight episodes of the series with four appearing on each volume.

You can read the entire press release on the release of Biography: WWE Legends, Vol. 1 and Biography: WWE Legends, Vol. 2 below: