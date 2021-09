SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Ryan Sullivan and Tyler Sage say farewell to the Podcast of Honor, and Chris Maitland previews the new ROH-centric show that will begin next week. Chris and Tyler also break down this week’s episode of ROH television.

