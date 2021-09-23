THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 9/23: Preview, analysis, news, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling coming out of Victory Road

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestler of the Week: Christian Cage

Christian successfully defended the World Title in the main event of last Saturday’s Victory Road show against Ace Austin. In addition, he was the captain of the 10-man tag team match that headline last week’s TV show. Christian will also appear on this week’s AEW Rampage, teaming with Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus to take on the Young Bucks and Adam Cole.

Impact Match of the Week: Josh Alexander vs. Chris Sabin

Alexander’s excellent reign as X Division champion continued on Saturday with a successful defense against Sabin. The 20-minute match was filled with exciting back and forth action that saw Alexander take the win after getting the C-4 Spike on Sabin. At the end of the show, Alexander confronted Impact World Champion Christian Cage and announced he would cash in “Option C” to get a world title shot at Bound For Glory.

Impact TV Results (9/16/21):

-Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus beat Rhino & Deaner

-Petey Williams beat TJP

-John Skyler beat Laredo Kid

-Trey Miguel beat Matthew Rehwoldt

-Christian Cage & Josh Alexander & Chris Sabin & Eddie Edwards & Sami Callihan beat Ace Austin & Madman Fulton & Brian Myers & Moose & W. Morrissey

Victory Road Results (9/18/21):

-Steve Maclin beat TJP & Petey Williams

-Laredo Kid beat Black Taurus & John Skyler & Jake Something & Trey Miguel

-Taylor Wilde beat Tenille Dashwood

-Matt Cardona beat Rohit Raju

-Chris Bey & Hikuelo beat Finjuice

-Moose & W. Morrissey beat Eddie Edwards & Sami Callihan

-Rosemary & Havok beat Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans to retain the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Titles

-The Good Brothers beat Rich Swann & Willie Mack to retain the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Titles

-Josh Alexander beat Chris Sabin to retain the X Division Title

-Christian Cage beat Ace Austin to retain the Impact Wrestling World Title

In the News:

Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory PPV on October 23rd now has a starting time of 10PM EST. The show takes place at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas and tickets go on sale Friday, September 24th. Check impactwrestling.com for more information. Christian Cage is expected to defend the World Title against Josh Alexander in the main event.

Coming Up:

Scheduled for this week’s Impact TV show:

-Josh Alexander interview

-Mickie James appears in the Impact Zone

-Hikuleo vs. David Finlay

-Rohit Raju vs. Chelsea Green

