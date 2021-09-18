Major championship match announced for Bound For Glory PPV event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Christian Cage will defend the Impact World Championship against Josh Alexander at Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory PPV event on Saturday October 23.

BREAKING: @Walking_Weapon has exercised Option C to challenge @Christian4Peeps for the IMPACT World Championship at #BoundForGlory on October 23 in Las Vegas! Order HERE: https://t.co/n9B4IhtCWd pic.twitter.com/MZMfBvgcLm — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 19, 2021

At Saturday’s Victory Road Impact Plus event, Cage defeated Ace Austin in the main event to retain his title. After the match, Alexander confronted Cage in the ring and declared that he would be trading in his X Division Championship for a shot at Cage’s world title. The match was then officially announced on Impact’s social media channels.

Cage defeated Kenny Omega to win the Impact World Championship on the premiere episode of AEW Rampage. Alexander defeated Ace Austin and TJP at Rebellion to capture the X Division Championship.

CATCH-UP: 9/18 IMPACT WRESTLING VICTORY ROAD PPV REPORT: Christian Cage vs. Ace Austin for the Impact World Championship, Cardona vs. Raju, Alexander vs. Sabin, more