Keith Lee returns on Monday Night Raw

After a brief hiatus from television, Keith Lee returned to WWE on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. He returned with a slight name change, now being introduced as Keith “Bearcat” Lee.

Ricochet and Reggie wrestled a 24/7 Championship match, but it was interrupted by others in the 24/7 division interfering. Akira Tozawa tried to pin Reggie to become champion, but couldn’t as Reggie connected with a corkscrew cross body before leaving the ring. An angry Tozawa then demanded a match with anyone and Lee answered the call. Lee walked to the ring and decimated Tozawa in seconds.

