WWE announces venue for 2022 Royal Rumble, will air live on a Saturday night

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

September 27, 2021

The 2022 Royal Rumble PPV event will emanate from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis on Saturday January 29, 2022.

WWE released a press release with the news on Monday morning. The Dome is the former home of the St. Louis Rams NFL franchise and will be the largest venue to host the event since its inception.

“WWE has a rich history in St. Louis and we are excited to bring Royal Rumble to the Dome at America’s Center, a venue that has hosted countless large-scale sports and entertainment events,” said John P. Saboor, WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events. “We look forward to giving the WWE Universe an opportunity to experience all that St. Louis has to offer.”

Tickets for the event will go on-sale on Friday October 15. Registration for a pre-sale is available now on WWE.com.

