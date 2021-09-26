Major championship match announced for Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tomorrow night on Raw, Big E will defend the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley.

At the Extreme Rules PPV event, Big E pinned Lashley to give The New Day the victory over Lashley, Omos, and A.J. Styles in a six-man tag team match. After the match, Bobby Lashley cut a backstage promo, angry about the fact that Big E stole his WWE Championship when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on him to win the title. Later in the show, Big E responded with a fiery promo and accepted the match, telling Lashley to “get ready.”

Big E won the Money in the Bank ladder match at this summer’s MITB PPV event. He called his shot ahead of Monday Night Raw two weeks ago and told the world he would cash-in his contract on that night’s show. Lashley defeated Randy Orton to retain the title in the main event. Big E came out right after for a title match with Lashley and quickly hit the Big Ending for the victory. It was Big E’s first WWE Championship win.

