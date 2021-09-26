9/26 WWE EXTREME RULES PPV REPORT: Keller’s report and analysis of Reigns vs. Demon, Lynch vs. Belair, Charlotte vs. Bliss, New Day vs. Styles & Omos & Lashley, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE EXTREME RULES PPV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 26, 2021

COLUMBUS, OHIO AT NATIONWIDE ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON PEACOCK & WWE NETWORK & PPV

Raw Announcers: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton

(1) THE NEW DAY (Big E & Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. A.M. STYLES & OMOS & BOBBY LASHLEY

Saxton wondered how Lashley would coexist with Styles and Omos, since they’re not exactly friends. The announcers really leaned into the WWE Draft possibilities with Xavier & Kofi and also Styles & Omos being split up. Styles wrestled Xavier and Kofi first, then asked for ig E. He got him. They played it up as a big deal. Big E got the better of Styles, then called in Lashley.

Lashley took control of Big E with a barrage of power moves. “Who calls out Bobby Lashley?” asked Smith. New Day triple-stomped away at Lashley in the corner. Lashley rolled to the floor, where Kofi leaped over the top rope at him. Lashley caught him, but Xavier leaped off the ring apron and pushed Lashley over with Kofi on top. Big E and Omos had some heated words at ringside. Styles joined in.

Back in the ring, the heels worked over Kingston for a while. When Omos tagged in, he overpowered Kingston easily. Styles tagged in and locked on a grinding chinlock. When Styles got preoccupied with Big E and Xavier on the ring apron, Kofi fired back and dropped Styles. Both were slow to get up, but Styles tagged in Lashley. Kofi avoided a diving Lashley, who flew to the floor.

Big E eventually got a hot-tag just as Styles tagged in, and he went on a flurry of offense against all three heels. Big E took Styles down, then hip gyratedover him before landing his running Big Splash. He led a “New… Day Rocks!” chant.Styles managed to recover during Big E leading cheers (which always makes the babyface look idiotic). Big E blocked a Styles corner splash and turned it into a one-armed slam for a near fall.

Big E charged, but Styles leaped over him and rolled him up for a two count. He followed with a Pelé kick. Kofi tagged himself in, then Big E lifted Styles and Kofi landed a double stomp off the top rope. Lashley broke up the cover. Lashley then slammed Kofi for a near fall. He set up a spear, but Kofi leapfrogged him; Lashley flew through the ropes, then landed at ringside. He favored his knee. Big E then launched a running Kofi over the top rope toward Styles and Lashley, but Omos punched him out of mid-air.

Lashley then took over on Big E in the ring. Styles blind-tagged himself in as Lashley set up the spear. Lashley shot Styles a dirty look. Styles said, “Let me finish this.” Lashley blind-tagged himself in as Styles springboarded at Big E. Big E ducked Styles, then Lashley mistakenly speared Styles. Big E then hit the Big Ending for the win.

WINNERS: New Day in 18:00. (***1/4)

(Keller’s Analysis: High-energy match with a lot of fun sequences. Maybe a couple sequences that weren’t as smooth as they’d have liked, but still it kept you guessing as they into various sequences that appeared possible endings to the match. You’d think Lashley’s turned down a contract extension and is being jobbed out the way they’re using him these last few weeks. This feels like a more legit Big E push, too, with a pin on Lashley with his finisher here. The Styles-Lashley disagreement doesn’t take a lot away from what Big E accomplished there.)

Smackdown Announcers: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

(2) THE USOS vs. THE STREET PROFITS (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) – Smackdown Tag Team Title match

Cole talked about Dawkins being a 6-5 and agile for his size. The Profits took it to the Usos a minute and knocked them to the floor. Ford had his ribs taped and seemed to be moving a little gingerly. The Usos got sustained offense on Ford, focusing his ribs. Ford avoided a corner splash by Jey, then tagged in Dawkins.

Dawkins controlled Jimmy for a while. He tagged Ford back in and then held him on his shoulders for a top rope bloc, buster by Ford. Ford slid over onto Jimmy for a two count. Some chaos broke out a few minutes later, with the Usos taking control of Dawkins at ringside. Ford then landed a running flip dive onto both Usos. He then landed a top rope splash on Jey. He was slow to make the cover because of his injured ribs. Jimmy made the save. The Usos then took over and double superkicked Dawkins off the ring apron. Ford rolled up Jey for a surprise two count, but then Jey superkicked Ford and tagged in Jimmy. They double superkicked Ford, then landed opposite corner splashes for the clean win.

WINNERS: The Usos to retain the Smackdown Tag Team Titles.

-An enraged Lashley backstage called Big E a coward and a chicken shit the way he cashed in the MITB briefcase and the way he won the match tonight He dared him to fight him one-on-one. He yelled, “I want my title back!”

(3) CHARLOTTE FLAIR vs. ALEXA BLISS – Raw Women’s Title belt

Bliss landed an early dive at ringside, but then Charlotte took over for a while.