Sasha Banks returns at WWE Extreme Rules

Sasha Banks made her triumphant return to WWE at Extreme Rules.

Banks interfered in the Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch Smackdown Women’s Championship match. Banks hit the ring while Belair was set to hit Lynch with the KOD. Instead, Banks attacked Belair, causing a disqualification with Lynch retaining her title. Banks attacked Lynch too and then told both women she’s see them on Friday night at Smackdown.

Banks has been on a hiatus from the company since the week before Summerslam. She missed her heavily promoted Summerslam match against Bianca Belair and was replaced by the returning Lynch. Lynch beat Belair in 26 seconds to become the champion.

