FREE PODCAST 9/26 – WKPWP Keller & Powell 10 Yrs Ago Flagship: (9-20-2011) Analysis of post-PPV Raw, Cena’s title win, Henry’s title win, Sting vs. Flair, ROH’s new TV show and potential growth, Hardy (140 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (9-20-2011), Wade is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell. They discuss Raw featuring the follow-up to the Night of Champions PPV and the announcement of two Hell in a Cell PPV main events. They take live calls on a range of subjects and then in the VIP Aftershow they talk Night of Champions top to bottom, ROH’s new TV show and potential growth, Matt Hardy’s latest headlines, and Sting vs. Flair last Thursday.

