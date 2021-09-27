VIP AUDIO 9/26 – WKH – WWE Extreme Rules: Results, star ratings, analysis, and overview of Reigns vs. Demon, Lynch vs. Belair, Charlotte vs. Bliss, New Day vs. Styles & Omos & Lashley, Usos vs. Profits, more (24 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller provides a full rundown and analysis of the WWE Extreme Rules PPV event including match results and star ratings for Roman Reigns vs. The Demon, Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair, Charlotte vs. Alexa Bliss, Damian Priest vs. Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy, New Day vs. A.J. Styles & Omos & Bobby Lashley, and Usos vs. Street Profits.

