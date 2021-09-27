FREE PODCAST 9/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Extreme Rules post-show with calls and emails on Sasha Banks’s return, the end of the main event, live perspective, more (92 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaks down, with callers (including an on-site correspondent) and emailers, the WWE Extreme Rules PPV. Topics include how the show affects the upcoming WWE Draft, the ending of the main event, the Smackdown Women’s Title scene, and more.

