WWE Hall of Famer set to make special GCW appearance

WWE Hall of Famer and former WWE Champion, Mick Foley, will make a special appearance at GCW’s Fight Club event on October 9 in Atlantic City. Foley will be on hand to present the GCW World Championship ahead of the show’s main event between Jon Moxley and Nick Gage with Moxley’s world title on the line.

*BREAKING* Hardcore Legend MICK FOLEY will be in AC to present the GCW World Championship prior to the #MOXvsGAGE Main Event! Plus:

ZAYNE vs MACK

ATTICUS vs JORDAN

SGC vs DM WARRIORS Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/CTi7FiSuMz Less than 25 Tix left:https://t.co/S4EpYkdvCM pic.twitter.com/iSyeMKv0C6 — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) October 1, 2021

Moxley won the GCW World Championship from Matt Cardona at GCW Art of War Games in Chicago. Moxley vs. Gage has been brewing since Moxley confronted Gage in the ring during Joey Janela’s Spring Break over WrestleMania weekend in April.

