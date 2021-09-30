News Ticker

WWE Hall of Famer set to make special GCW appearance

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

September 30, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: GCW
WWE Hall of Famer and former WWE Champion, Mick Foley, will make a special appearance at GCW’s Fight Club event on October 9 in Atlantic City. Foley will be on hand to present the GCW World Championship ahead of the show’s main event between Jon Moxley and Nick Gage with Moxley’s world title on the line.

Moxley won the GCW World Championship from Matt Cardona at GCW Art of War Games in Chicago. Moxley vs. Gage has been brewing since Moxley confronted Gage in the ring during Joey Janela’s Spring Break over WrestleMania weekend in April.

