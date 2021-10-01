VIP AUDIO 9/30 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Blunt review of the premiere of “Rhodes to the Top,” Big E so far as champ, Guevara’s big title win, New Japan G1, NXT, MJF promo, more (148 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In part one of this week's episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover the following topics:

A review of AEW Rampage and AEW Dynamite including thoughts on Sammy Guevara’s TNT Title win and Miro’s future, MJF’s harsh promo on Darby Allin, C.M. Punk on commentary, and everything else on those shows.

Reaction to the premiere episode of “Rhodes to the Top” including how Brandi Rhdoes came across, what felt real and what felt contrived, whether Darby showed too much of his real self, analysis of the Cody-Brandi dynamic, behind the scenes glimpses of AEW operations, and more.

Reviews of Smackdown and Raw including the latest with Roman Reigns, Big E’s push as WWE Champion, Doudrop’s character, Drew McIntyre’s appearance at the end of Raw, what’s up with Shayna Baszler, and more.

Review of NXT 2.0 and a reaction to the drop in viewership.

Thoughts on the latest New Japan G1 tournament happenings.

A review of last weekend’s UFC event and a preview of the upcoming UFC and Bellator events.

