FREE PODCAST 9/30 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin blunt review of the premiere of “Rhodes to the Top,” Big E so far as champ, Guevara’s big title win, New Japan G1, NXT, MJF promo, more (181 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Todd Martin, a PWTorch VIP analyst. This is a simulcast of this week’s PWTorch VIP podcast, “The Fix with Todd & Wade,” which we do roughly every three weeks. The following topics are covered in roughly this order:

A review of AEW Rampage and AEW Dynamite including thoughts on Sammy Guevara’s TNT Title win and Miro’s future, MJF’s harsh promo on Darby Allin, C.M. Punk on commentary, and everything else on those shows.

Reaction to the premiere episode of “Rhodes to the Top” including how Brandi Rhdoes came across, what felt real and what felt contrived, whether Darby showed too much of his real self, analysis of the Cody-Brandi dynamic, behind the scenes glimpses of AEW operations, and more.

Reviews of Smackdown and Raw including the latest with Roman Reigns, Big E’s push as WWE Champion, Doudrop’s character, Drew McIntyre’s appearance at the end of Raw, what’s up with Shayna Baszler, and more.

Review of NXT 2.0 and a reaction to the drop in viewership.

Thoughts on the latest New Japan G1 tournament happenings

