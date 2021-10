SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller answers questions from VIP members on these topics: Should AEW be disappointed in ratings since arrivals of Punk, Danielson, Cole? Is Drew still on course to be the wrestler to unseat Reigns?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO