FREE PODCAST 10/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: WhySoSeriousPod host Brandon Carr returns to talk “Armed Anderson,” Hit Row to Smackdown, how Brandon’s coming around on AEW, short Venom 2 spoiler-free review, more (96 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week marks the return of Brandon, and we chat Stanford-Oregon to start, which then jumps into why Brandon is getting into AEW, what still sticks in his craw regarding the promotion, Hit Row coming to Smackdown, “Heels” and thoughts on Wild Bill’s similarity to Ric Flair, Armed Anderson (of course!), and a spoiler-free/spoiler-ish review of “Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage.”

“May I Elaborate? Daily Wisdom from JB Smoove” clip for the Curb Enthusiasts: LINK

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO