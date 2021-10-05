10/4 RING OF HONOR TV REPORT: VLNCE UNLTD in tag team action, The Briscoes vs. Rust & Zayne, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

RING OF HONOR TV (EPISODE #524)

OCTOBER 4, 2021

AIRED ON SINCLAIR SYNDICATED TV & ROHWRESTLING.COM

REPORT BY CHRISTOPHER MAITLAND

Host: Quinn McKay

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman

Ring Announcer: Bobby Cruise

– The opening theme aired. Vlnce Unltd cuts a promo challenging any four wrestlers who want to take them on. At the end of their promo, Danhausen enters and the members of Vlnce Unltd stare at him. Graphics are shown of today’s show Alex Zayne & Taylor Rust vs the Briscoes, Rok-C, and Vlnce Unltd vs four unknown opponents.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: This episode features the first matches after Death Before Dishonor. Strong hint that Danhausen will be one of the four mystery opponents. ROH has changed their opening sequence. No Quinn McKay to open the show. Let’s see if this is special for this episode or a permanent change going forward.)

(1) TAYLOR RUST & ALEK ZAYNE vs THE BRISCOES

Ian welcomes everyone to the show. Taylor Rust comes out first, followed by Alex Zayne. In a pre-match promo, Zayne says he is 3-0 in ROH and about to become 4-0. He says this will be a great way to prepare him for his ROH title match with Bandidio. Rust says this they are well travelled wrestlers and ready for the Briscoes. The Briscoes come out next. In a pre-match promo, the Briscoes say they hit a bump in the road at Death Before Dishonor but they are ready for Rust and Zayne

(Maitland’s Thoughts: Straight forward promos by both teams who are only fighting for bragging rights in this match. My favorite part was Mark Briscoe saying a bump in the road is nothing but a bump in the road.)

Code of honor adhered to. Rust and Mark start the match. They feel each other out before they lock up. Neither man can get an advantage. Rust grabs an arm lock and takes Mark down. Mark gets up and grabs a side headlock. Rust breaks out and grabs an abdominal stretch. Rust switches to a hammer lock. Mark fights and chops Rust into the corner and tags Jay. Jay hits an uppercut and stomps Rust. Mark tags in and continues to work over Rust. Mark hits a suplex for a one count. (c)

Rust holds onto the ropes and tags Zayne in. Zayne locks up with Jay. Zayne grabs a hammerlock but Jay sends him to the ropes. Zayne cartwheels around a dropdown and hits a hurricanrana followed by a head scissors. Jay ducks a clothesline and hits a forearm. Jay hits Ruse off the apron and throws Zayne to the outside. Mark chops Zayne while Jay works over Rust. Mark and Jay double team Zayne until Rust intervenes. Jay clotheslines Rust while Mark sends Zayne back inside. Jay chops Zayne and tags in Mark. Mark works over Zayne but Zayne fights back with punches and a clotheslines. Mark hits a belly to belly suplex for a one count. Jay tags in and splashes Zayne in the corner repeatedly. Mark tags in and Zayne escapes a double team and tags Rust. Rust sends down both brothers and hits them both with scissor kicks. Rust catches Mark’s arm and grabs a Nagoya lock. Jay breaks it up. (c)

Jay goes to kick Rust but Rust grabs his ankle. Mark tries to break it up but Rust grabs Mark ankle. Mark rolls over sending Rust outside. Rust grabs Jay while Zayne clotheslines Mark and hits a springboard moonsault to the outside. Rust and Mark get back in the ring. Mark hits an elbow and they climb the top rope. Mark headbutts Rust off but Rust counters with a pump kick. Zayne uses Rust as a springboard to hurricanrana Mark off of the top rope for a two count. Mark reverses an Irish whip and Jay clotheslines Rust. Jay goes for the Jay Driller on Rust but Rust fights out of it and gets hit with a clothesline. Jay hits the Jay Driller on the second attempt and Mark hits the Froggy Bow for the win. (c)

WINNER: The Briscoes at 11:16

-After the match, the competitors shake hands. Sledge is with PCO. Danhausen comes over to tell them that Vlnce Unltd has issued an open challenge and he needs to find a fourth person. Danhausen sees Flamita sitting on a couch and asks him to join the team. Danhausen says the team will be evil and Flamita laughs. Danhausen takes this as verbal confirmation that Flamita will join the team. (c)

(Maitland’s Thoughts: Good match that showed Zayne and Rust can hang with one of the best tag teams. The commentary mentioned that they aren’t a tag team so beating them doesn’t mean much for the Briscoes. After losing to the OGK at Death Before Dishonor, I assume ROH wanted the Briscoes to get a win even if it was against a team that wasn’t a team. Flamita is an interesting choice to team with the odd trio of Danhausen, PCO, and Sledge.)

-Brian Zane is in the ring and introduces the new ROH Women’s World Champion Rok-C. Zane congratulates Rok-C and asks what it meant to her to be the champion. Rok-C said it meant everything to her because her friends and family got to see everything she ever dreamed for come to reality. Rok-C says she has dedicated her life to become a professional wrestler and she will defend the tile with honor anytime and anyplace. She said the C in Rok-C used to stand for confidence but now it stands for champion. The Allure interrupts her. Mandy Leon tells Rok-C this is the Allure’s house. Angelina Love says the c in Rok-C doesn’t stand for champion and it stands for something that it Love can’t say on television. Miranda Alize, Trish Adora, Willow, and Allysin Kay all enter the ring. Maria Kanellis Bennett comes out and says there will be two three way women’s matches. The winners will wrestle the week before Final Battle with the winner wrestling the Women’s champion at Rok-C. (c)

(Maitland’s Thoughts: Could have had a quicker way to get to the next challengers for the Women’s Championship but I am glad ROH will continue to feature women’s wrestling. Not a fan of Angelina Love’s comments to Rok-C. I have criticized other promotions for this type of promo and ROH deserves that criticism as well.)

-Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman go over the announcement for the Women’s title. They show that during the break, Miranda Alize attacked Rok-C from behind. Quinn McKay came to Rok-C’s defense.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: I assume this is setting up a Miranda Alize and Quinn McKay feud. This might explain why McKay was not part of the opening of the show.)

(2) VLNCE UNLTD vs DANHAUSEN, SLEDGE, FLAMITA, & PCO

Vlnce Unltd comes out first. Danhausen comes out next followed by Sledge, Flamita, and PCO. Vlnce Unltd seems unhappy that PCO is one of their opponents.

Code of honor not adhered to. Homicide and Danhauasen start the match. Homicide grabs a wrist lock but Danhausen reverses. They trade hammerlocks until Danhausen counters a back body drop into a two count. They trade side headlocks and Homicide bites Danhausen’s thumb. Danhausen ducks a clothesline and hits a cutter for a two count. Danhausen with an overhead suplex for a one count. Danhausen grabs an STF but Homicide grabs the ropes. (c)

Flamita and Tony Deppen are in. Flamita stomps Deppen. Flamita sends Bandido down with a shoulder tackle but misses an elbow. Deppen and Flamita trade lateral presses and leg sweeps. Deppen gets up and shoves Flamita. Flamita goes to kick Deppen but Deppen grabs his leg. Flamita flips out but Deppen hits FLamita with a series of kicks for a two count. Flamita backs Deppen in the corner of Vlnce Unltd and Dickinson tags in. Dickinson and Deppen double team Flamita for a two count. Dickinson chops Flamita but Flamita blocks a Death Valley Driver attempt. Flamita hits Dickinson with two enziguris and tags Sledge. Sledge elbows Dickinson down and hits a delayed vertical suplex for a two count. Sledge hits Deppen off of the corner. Deppen charges Dickinson but gets hits with a drop kick. Dickinson works over Sledge and tags King. King punches and chops Sledge. The rest of Vlnce Unltd stand on Sledge. Deppen tags in and hits a running elbow followed by a running knee. Dickinson tags in and kicks Sledge followed by a DDT for a two count. Dickinson stands on Sledge and tags Homicide. Homicide pins Sledge for a two count after a snap mare. Sledge tries to fight back but Homicide hits him in the face. Homicide hits Sledge with shoulder charges. Homicide rakes the eyes. They struggle for control until Sledge hits a clothesline. Homicide grabs onto Sledge’s leg to delay a tag. Sledge kicks him off and tags PCO. PCO clotheslines all of Vlnce Unltd. King and PCO face off.

PCO and King trade forearms and chops until PCO hits a pop up powerbomb. King hits a piledriver but PCO gets up. PCO is malfunctioning and leaves the ring. He goes outside and yells to King to tag him in. King tags PCO and PCO choke slams Danhausen and punches Sledge and Flamita. PCO hits Sledge and Flamita with clotheslines and asks King to chop him. King chops PCO and Irish whips PCO to clothesline Sledge. King clotheslines Sledge and tells PCO to get to the top rope. Vlnce Unltd cheer for PCO. PCO hits a moonsault on Sledge and goes for the pin. Referee Joe Mandak does not count. PCO stumbles into the corner and Danhausen tags himself in. PCO, realizes what teams he is on and charges King who sends PCO to the outside. Danhausen hits king with a shoulder to the midsection and attempts to German suplex King. King breaks out but Danhausen hits a big boot and tornado DDT. Deppen runs in but Danhausen hits him with a Northern Lights suplex. Dickinson runs in and he gets hit with a German suplex. Dickinson hits a kick and Danhausen staggers to the corner to tag Sledge. Flamita runs in and hits a handspring elbow on Dickinson. Deppen and Flamita wrestle each other for control until Deppen hits a Destroyer. PCO runs in and Deppen elbows him. PCO counters with a running sit out powerbomb. PCO blocks a hip toss from Homicide and hits a clothesline. PCO climbs the top rope but Homicide hits him low. Sledge runs in and hits Homicide with a twisting powerslam. King runs in and hits Sledge with the Gonzo Bomb for the win.

WINNER: Vlnce Unltd at 15:05

-Vlnce Unltd celebrate after the match. A graphic is shown for next week’s matches OGK vs Bandido and Rey Horus and SOS vs Dalton Castle and Dak Draper.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: This was a match that would have been better as a filler match at the end of the tapings instead of a match at the front end of the tapings. Not sure where this is going for either team. Sledge, PCO, and Danhausen have been together as a team and there was no real reason for Flamita to team with them other than Danhausen saying they were both evil. I am also not sure what Vlnce Unltd gains from beating a random team while they are a cohesive unit. With this being the first matches after Death Before Dishonor, I was hoping for more progression towards Final Battle and this match was not that. Hopefully next week will provide that.)

NOW CHECK OUT LAST WEEK’S ROH TV REPORT: 9/27 RING OF HONOR TV REPORT: Fatal four-way main event, Brian Johnson vs. P.J. Black, more