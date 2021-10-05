10/5 AEW DARK TV REPORT: Orange Cassidy vs. Nick Comoroto, Eddie Kingston vs. Anthony Henry, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DARK TV REPORT

OCTOBER 5, 2021

RECORDED AT UNIVERSAL STUDIOS, ORLANDO FL

AIRED ON YOUTUBE.COM

REPORT BY RYAN HOWARD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur and Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

-Excalibur and Taz on the call, welcoming us to the show.

(1) WARDLOW & SHAWN SPEARS & FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. DEAN ALEXANDER & BARON BLACK & AUSTIN GREEN & AARON FRYE

Wheeler & Black took turns working over each other’s arms with Alexander tagging in, but he was quickly beaten down by Spears. Alexander hit a dropkick, tagged in Frye, who got clocked with chops and uppercuts from Harwood. Both men started a chop battle, which led to a series of leapfrogs from Frye, who hit a dropkick. Wardlow tagged in and Frye back tracked to tag in Austin Green, who is even bigger than Wardlow. Each man took turns trying shoulder blocks, but the other no sold. Wardlow powered the big man up with a bodyslam. With Wardlow posing, Baron Black made the tag and almost rolled up Wardlow. Baron got slammed down by Wardlow and Pinnacle isolated Black. Spears trash talked Frye, which allowed Black to hit a backstabber and hot tag to Frye. Unfortunately Frye hit about 5% of a springing elbow, which let Wardlow & FTR to hit an assisted Casualty of War and Spears hit the C4 for the win.

WINNERS: Wardlow, Shawn Spears & FTR in 7:00

(Howard’s Analysis: All the Pinnacle got in their moves, with this being sort of a rare occasion to see them all team up. I want to plug Baron Black’s new music video from Josiah Williams in his Wrestle and Flow series on Youtube, which is excellent.)

(2) ABADON vs. VALENTINA ROSSI

Rossi tried to get a fast start, but foolishly posed, which allowed Abadon to pour on the offense. Rossi rolled outside and again, turned her back, as Abadon leveled her with a clothesline. Back inside, Rossi fired off an uppercut, Abadon snapped her head back into place and hit a swinging neckbreaker. Abadon hit the leg wrapped face buster for the victory.

WINNER: Abadon in 2:00

(Howard Analysis: I’d like for commentary to give Abadon’s finisher a name, she’s won countless matches with it. Abadon hasn’t lost a singles match since the first show of the year. I have no idea why she’s not more involved in the championship picture.)

(3) THE ACCLAIMED (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) vs. VARY MORALES & MICHAEL MARTINEZ

Taz was “PC Jones” and called Morales the “not as tall competitor” since his partner Martinez towers over him. Bowens & Caster picked hit a double team Russian leg sweep into a PK from Bowens. Caster tried running up the ropes to Morales, but slipped and crotched himself. Morales got free and made the hot tag to Martinez, who cleaned house. Bowens hit a superkick on the big man, twisted Morales with a spinning DDT and hit Martinez with a spinning slam. Caster finished him off with a Mic Drop for the three.

WINNERS: The Acclaimed in 3:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Really funny pre-match rap from Caster, who dropped a Despicable Me reference in when talking about Vary. Speaking of, I think this was filmed before Vary broke his foot, so well wishes go out to him and hope for a speedy recovery.)

(4) SONNY KISS vs. KAL HERRO

Sonny has new music and more serious look tonight as commentary says it’s due to the Joey Janela feud. Herro is “The Fanny Pack Kid” and posed too much, which let Sonny shoot a double leg and series of clotheslines. Sonny hit a combo of kicks and corkscrew kick to the face. Sonny connected with the sit out TKO for the victory.

WINNER: Sonny Kiss in 2:00

(Howard’s Analysis: This was one of the most dominant performances from Sonny in his whole time in AEW. A rematch with Joey Janela will definitely happen soon.)

(5) KRIS STATLANDER (w/Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta) vs. ZEDA ZHANG

Before the match, Taz popped Excalibur saying Zeda shouldn’t be confused with her cousin, Weda Whang. Statlander tried to boop Zeda and ultimately got it after she suckered Zeda into a test of strength. Statlander hit a nice sliding single leg dropkick and stalling no handed bodyslam. Zeda fought back with a few snap suplexes and enziguri square to the face for two. Statlander rolled through a kitchen sink, hit a high kick and running corner knee. This led to Statlander wrapping Zeda up in the Spider Crab for the submission.

WINNER: Kris Statlander in 3:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Quick, but dominant victory for Statlander. She continues to build a winning streak following her loss to the champion.)

(6) MADI WRENKOWSKI vs. SKYE BLUE

Both ladies traded roll ups before Blue fired off a few arm drags. Madi fought back with a nice scissors kick, but opted to trash talk the crowd, which let Skye recover. Madi slapped on a Dragon Sleeper with Skye fighting free with a series of clotheslines and corner leg lariat. Skye hit a cross body off the top for two. Skye hit a Fisherwoman’s Suplex into a bridge for the victory.

WINNER: Skye Blue in 3:00

(Howard’s Analysis: It’s been a few months since Madi has been on Dark, so it’s great to see her back. I’m happy Skye Blue got back on the winning track following her loss to Emi Sakura on Elevation last night.)

(7) EDDIE KINGSTON vs. ANTHONY HENRY

The match began with a strike exchange between both men before Eddie got a knee to the midsection. Henry caught a boot in the corner and he tied Eddie up in a figure four before hitting a dragon screw. On the outside, Henry hit a crazy running leg lariat into the railing. Eddie tried fighting back inside, but Henry took out the leg and went to work. Eddie fought back with chops, so Henry hit a double stomp onto the knee and applied a submission. Henry had to let the hold go, went up top and Eddie caught him with an Exploder suplex for the reset. Both men had a forearm battle, which led to a nice belly to belly from Kingston for two. Henry again clamped on a submission, with Eddie screaming in pain, getting the ropes. Both men traded standing switches, but as Henry tried for a spear, Kingston caught him with a DDT for the win. This was an excellent match.

WINNER: Eddie Kingston in 8:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Very nice seeing Henry here tonight as he was someone who barely got a shot in NXT & 205 Live. I hope he’s brought back as it’s impossible to have a bad match with Eddie Kingston, who sold his butt off for him. There’s not too many better at selling than Eddie Kingston and tonight was more proof of that.)

(8) THE GUNN CLUB (Billy, Austin & Colten Gunn) vs. HUNTER KNOTT & ROSARIO GRILLO & CAMERON STEWART

Gunn Club has new entrance music, which is super generic. I’m happy they’re finally talking about Colten Gunn’s winning streak, which is 27-0. Stewart got the best of Austin in their early exchange, but Austin picked the leg and hit what looked like Natural Selection. Billy tagged in and leveled Stewart with a lariat. Grillo tagged in and tried a reverse waist lock, which Billy no sold. Colten made the tag and putting the boots to Grillo in the corner. That’s all he did before Billy jumped back in and starched Grillo with a right hand. Austin mocked his opponents, proceeded to miss three moves, letting Knott made the hot tag. That hot tag lasted 4 seconds, as we get a really awkward cut in the action with Austin rolling up Knott for the win.

WINNERS: The Gunn Club in 4:30

(Howard’s Analysis: Alright, so that ending was clearly botched, as Austin walked off really annoyed, but Billy called him back to Colten & himself. I have no idea why they couldn’t just do the move again, but it is what it is. Regardless, Colten stays undefeated.)

(9) SANTANA GARRETT vs. DIAMANTE

This was set up at the beginning of last week’s show and Diamante immediately started the trash talk following a takedown. Diamante fired off a stiff corner chop and kicks before she hit her no handed splash for two. That splash always gives me Tomoaki Honma vibes. Diamante slapped on a body scissors, then hit a short arm clothesline, but missed the follow up. Santana missed Sole Food and ate a Diamante DDT. Diamante missed her stalling corner dropkick and Santana hit a high cross body off the top. Diamante fights back with corner kicks and a standing Sliced Bread for the win.

WINNER: Diamante in 4:30

(Howard’s Analysis: For a match they built up from last week, I’m surprised at how little offense Santana got in this match. I’m happy Diamante got the victory, but I was caught off guard at how one sided it was.)

(10) PETER AVALON & RYAN NEMETH (w/JD Drake & Cezar Bononi) vs. THE VARSITY BLONDS (Griff Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr. w/Julia Hart)

The Pretty Picture means we get one of the best entrance music in wrestling! Excalibur pointed out there’s a 3 piece band playing them to the ring off screen, which I’d love for that to be an actual thing. Avalon & Nemeth attacked prior to the bell, but ate double bodyslams from The Blonds. Avalon was planted with an assisted dropkick before Griff was tripped up by Nemeth and The Wingmen took over. Nemeth missed a clothesline and Griff hit a back suplex as Pillman made the hot tag. Pillman hit a nice spinning corner clothesline and double cross body off the top onto both Wingmen. Avalon hit a superkick and Nemeth with the pendulum DDT for two. For some reason, The Wingmen started arguing with the ref, which let Griff wipe out Avalon with a roaring forearm and Brian to hit Air Pillman for the three.

WINNERS: The Varsity Blonds in 5:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Strong showing from The Blonds, while we unfortunately don’t get to hear The Pretty Picture theme a second time.)

(11) DANIEL GARCIA (w/Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) vs. AARON LOCKHART

Lockhart tried a drop down, but Garcia put the brakes on with a leaping knee drop. Garcia let out a loud yell as he hit a vicious chop before he just kicked away at Lockhart. Lee told Garcia to give the fans a show, which allowed Lockhart to get in a few shots, but Garcia cut him off and got the Scorpion Death Lock for the submission.

WINNER: Daniel Garcia in 2:30

(Howard’s Analysis: Great showing from Garcia, which assuredly made 2point0 proud of their son.)

(12) MARKO STUNT vs. SERPENTICO (w/Luther)

Serpentico tried a sneak attack, but failed as Marko hit an enziguri and slingshot cross body outside. Marko threw Serpentico into multiple railings and hit a back body drop. Back inside Marko missed a step up arm drag and Serpentico hit a Michinoku Driver. Taz broke news that Bear Bronson is actually Serpentico, as you’ve never seen them in the same place. Marko took a hard corner buckle as Luther screamed for “the flying stick” and Serpentico reluctantly went up and missed The Flying Snake splash. Taz thought it was Flying Stick, but as this happened, Marko hit an impressive stalling gut wrench suplex and tope outside. Serpentico fought back and Luther grabbed his partner and chucked him off the stage, missing Marko by a mile. Back inside, Marko hit a diving elbow to the back and wild lariat for two. Marko missed Sliced Bread, Serpentico took the ref and Luther got in a cheap shot, allowing Serpentico to roll up Marko for the win.

WINNER: Serpentico in 5:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Commentary said this was Serpentico’s first singles win, but that’s not true as he beat Sonny Kiss a few months back. I do believe it was his second singles win though, so he can hang his hat on that.)

(13) ORANGE CASSIDY (w/Kris Statlander, Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta) vs. NICK COMOROTO (w/QT Marshall & Aaron Solo)

Comoroto demanded Orange hit him, so Cassidy did, with his taps. Orange did his pocket offense, but got steamrolled by a Comoroto shoulder block. Comoroto hit a huge beal to the outside. After a few presses over his head, Comoroto threw Orange back inside and mocked Cassidy, putting his hands in his trunks. Orange tried for the round the world DDT, but Comoroto used his strength to counter into a suplex. Comoroto tried for a powerbomb, but Cassidy fought free and sent Comoroto hard into the corner. Orange couldn’t get Comoroto up for Beach Break, so he hit the round the world DDT for one. Comoroto caught Orange off a high cross body attempt into an Oklahoma Stampede for two. Orange low bridged the middle rope and hit a tope on Comoroto outside. Wheeler & Yuta started brawling before Comoroto started going crazy on Yuta. Marshall went to attack Orange, but Statlander threw her knee brace to him and referee Aubrey caught him. Comoroto got involved in the argument, which allowed Orange to hit the Orange Punch twice and Beach Break for the win. Post match, the Best Friends hugged and gave the people what they wanted to end the show.

WINNER: Orange Cassidy in 7:30

(Howard’s Analysis: This started off with fun comedy, turned into a fun match, but the finish was kind of lame. I understand what they were going for, but it made the monster Comoroto look like a fool. Aside from that, this was a fun main event.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was a fun episode of Dark with Kingston vs. Henry being by far the match of the night. It’s really your typical Dark show, which I wish would have more competitive matches over squashes, but it’s the WCW Worldwide show for AEW, so I get it. I’m hopeful some of the talents stacking up wins on these shows start doing more on Dynamite soon because folks like Abadon need to do more.

