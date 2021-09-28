9/28 AEW DARK TV REPORT: Ricky Starks vs. Darius Lockhart, Thunder Rosa vs. Nikita Knight, Hogan vs. Grey, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DARK TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 28, 2021

RECORDED AT UNIVERSAL STUDIOS, ORLANDO FL

AIRED ON YOUTUBE.COM

REPORT BY RYAN HOWARD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur and Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

-Santana Garrett is interviewed by Alex Marvez backstage, welcoming her to AEW. She said she wanted to make her father proud, but Diamante interrupted and challenged her to a match next week. Santana accepted, Diamante pie faced her and they had a brawl to start the show.

(1) THUNDER ROSA vs. NIKITA KNIGHT

I believe this was Knight’s first professional match. Rosa got a single leg crab, but Nikita kicked free quickly. Nikita missed a corner knee strike and Rosa lit her up with chops and forearms. Rosa looked for a DVD, but Nikita fought free. Rosa got a Russian leg sweep into the Peruvian Necktie for the submission.

WINNER: Thunder Rosa in 4:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Rosa keeps stacking wins and her last singles loss came in January in the women’s title eliminator tournament. It was against Nyla Rose, who looks to be, along with Jade Cargill, up next for Rosa. I could see them holding off Rosa vs. Britt a little while longer, but it needs to happen soon.)

(2) PRIVATE PARTY (Marq Quen & Isaiah Kassidy) vs. JDX & CARLIE BRAVO

JDX & Bravo got a fast start with Quen being back dropped to the floor and Kassidy ate a dropkick for a two count. JDX got Kassidy up in a fireman’s carry, but Quen took out the legs and started picking JDX apart. Private Party hit a nice atomic drop enziguri, then a leapfrog double stomp while JDX was trapped in a Camel Clutch. Bravo ultimately got the hot tag, played to the crowd too much and ran into the Gin n’ Juice to give Private Party the win.

WINNERS: Private Party in 4:30

(Howard Analysis: I’m surprised how much offense Bravo & JDX got in this one, but both teams looked real good.)

(3) KIERA HOGAN vs. LEILA GREY

After an early exchange, Grey connected with a leaping shoulder tackle, but Hogan responded with a dropkick. Grey hit a nice snap suplex for two, but Hogan made a comeback with a series of Polish hammers and shotgun dropkick. Hogan clocked Grey with a vicious sliding corner dropkick and high roundhouse kick for the win.

WINNER: Kiera Hogan in 3:00

(Howard’s Analysis: This was a real good win for Hogan, hopefully she builds up some wins on shows like this. That high kick finish connected flush.)

(4) 10 (w/-1, Alex Reynolds, Alan Angels & John Silver) vs. BRANDON GORE

10 wiped out Gore with a shoulder block and back suplex in the early going. Gore got hit with a corner splash, but avoided the second one. 10 exploded out of the corner with clotheslines and a pump kick. Gore ran into a spinebuster and pop up powerbomb, which led to the Full Nelson to give 10 the submission.

WINNER: 10 in 2:00

(Howard’s Analysis: A quick, dominating showing from the Dark Order’s big man.)

(5) CEZAR BONONI & ADRIAN JAOUDE vs. RYZIN & JAKE ST. PATRICK

The former Arturo Ruas is making his AEW debut and got a nice reaction from the crowd. Bononi came out to death metal music instead of the sweet sounds of the Pretty Picture theme, which disappointed me a bit. Taz pointed out he likes to go to death metal concerts and scream a whole bunch. Ryzin escaped Jaoude’s grips early, but St. Patrick wasn’t so lucky and was taken down multiple times. St. Patrick tried fighting back, but ate shots to the gut as Ryzin ran into a Boss Man Slam by Bononi. Cezar tagged in, hit a release pump handle suplex, tried for another, but Jake got free and tagged Ryzin. Unfortunately Ryzin ran into a pump knee from Jaoude and Bononi put him away with a spinning Angle Slam for the win.

WINNERS: Cezar Bononi & Adrian Jaoude in 3:00

(Howard’s Analysis: I haven’t seen Bononi look this impressive in his time as a Wingman, which pains me to say because I love that group. Interesting to see if Bononi is done with them or Jaoude becomes a Wingman?)

(6) LANCE ARCHER vs. ARJUN SINGH

Poor Singh was brought through the tunnel on Archer’s shoulders, beaten up already. Archer hit a chokeslam on the apron, but missed a boot against the stage and jammed his knee Singh got in the ring and fire off some shots. Archer fought back with a springing cannonball as the bell finally rang; Archer hit the Blackout for the win in technically 20 seconds.

WINNER: Lance Archer in 20 seconds

(Howard’s Analysis: This was one of the more unique Archer squashes. That’s all I got on this one.)

(7) RICKY STARKS (w/Hook) vs. DARIUS LOCKHART

Both men worked arm bars and headlocks early before Lockhart took Starks down and wrapped him up like a pretzel. Lockhart really wrenched on a hammerlock until Starks just slapped him right in the face to get free. Starks fired Lockhart into the ropes and put the boots to Darius before hitting his pose. Lockhart tried fighting back outside, but Starks battled back, playing to the crowd, which allowed Lockhart to cut him off. Lockhart wanted a superplex, but Starks bit him and hit a dropkick for two. Backslide by Lockhart for two, but ran into a jawbreaker and running boot by Starks for two. Lockhart hit a gnarly back elbow to the side of the head and a high cross body for a close near fall. Lockhart fired off running uppercuts, missed a T-Bone and both men traded close two counts. Starks popped up and fired off a Spear for the win.

WINNER: Ricky Starks in 9:00

(Howard’s Analysis: It’s nice seeing Starks in action again, as this is his first match since winning the FTW title a few months ago. This was match of the night thus far by a mile as Lockhart looked really good here even in defeat. Some might think Starks should’ve won this in a squash, but he hasn’t wrestled on TV since July, so ring rust could be easily explained. Taz though, said it was from partying the night before with Team Taz, where there were rats in the club, actual animals, not the other kind. I think it’s better I move on.)

(8) EVIL UNO & STU GRAYSON (w/Colt Cabana) vs. ADRIAN ALANIS & LIAM GRAY

Liam Gray tried to do the Dark Order sign before the match, but got steamrolled by Grayson & Uno as a result. Alanis got off a cheap shot on Grayson, tagging in as he & Gray put the boots to Stu, then an atomic drop into a dropkick. Grayson battled back with his backflip double kick on both men and Uno made the hot tag. Stu & Uno hit the PK Piledriver combo for the victory.

WINNERS: Evil Uno & Stu Grayson in 3:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Credit where it’s due to Gray & Alanis, who took most of this match, but no one can stop an Evil Uno hot tag.)

(9) JULIA HART (w/Varsity Blonds) vs. REKA TEHAKA

Julia connected with a misdirect shoulder tackle early, followed up by a hip toss and dropkick. Tehaka moved out of the way of a backflip double knee, but Julia fought back and hit a standing moonsault for two. Tehaka fired off a few headbutts and body shots in the corner. Julia hit a back elbow and a few clotheslines before hitting the Twisted Bliss splash, but didn’t go for the cover. Instead, Julia hit a front flip forearm and running split out bulldog for three.

WINNER: Julia Hart in 3:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Much like Taz singing Tarzan Boy, I get a kick out of him chanting Julia’s name. There were times where Julia waited for Tehaka to get into the right position, but aside from that, this was a fine showing from Julia.)

(10) BEAR COUNTRY (Bear Bronson & Bear Boulder) vs. BRICK ALDRDIGE & JAMESON RYAN

All four men started slugging it out and Brick & Ryan were ultimately bulldozed by the Bears. Boulder connected with a splash so hard Taz said it looked like a Winnebago landing on your chest. Brick & Ryan were able to hit a double spinebuster on Bronson, who fought back with a double cross body off the second rope. Boulder made the tag and wiped out both men with body slams. Boulder missed a moonsault that was scary close to being a disaster as Aldridge hit a nice belly to belly for two. Boulder fought back, but was walking real gingerly, so I hope he’s not hurt. Bronson made the tag and hit a double cannonball on both men in the corner for the three. Boulder is definitely hurt as he rolled outside quickly and the camera was focused on Bronson.

WINNERS: Bear Country in 4:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Unless Boulder is a magnificent seller, I worry he got hurt in this match, which would be really unfortunate since he just returned not too long ago. I hope he isn’t out for long if that’s the case, as a healthy Bear Country is a lot of fun to watch.)

(11) QT MARSHALL & AARON SOLOW (w/Nick Comoroto) vs. MATT SYDAL & DANTE MARTIN

Solow & Sydal had an intense face off to start, which led to some ground work from Sydal before tagging Martin. Solow ate a double dropkick for two, tagged QT, who was hit with a wild head scissors by Martin. Solow got a cheap shot clothesline to give The Factory the advantage as Martin was picked apart until Sydal made a hot tag. Sydal planted Solow with a leg trapped brainbuster for two, hitting a double team jawbreaker combo on QT & Solow. Sydal was isolated for the next few minutes before Sydal hit a flipping hurricanrana out of a suplex to get the hot tag to Martin. QT ate a brutal dropkick and the highest pop up dropkick you’ll ever see. Martin hit a tope on QT, while Sydal hit a running Meteora on Solow. Martin signaled to the stage and he & his partner hit dueling moonsaults with I think Sydal tweaking his knee. Martin went for his double moonsault, but Solow tripped him up and he ate a QT right hand. QT hit a nice sit out powerbomb for two. Martin flipped around, escaping Solow, hitting a somersault stunner. Sydal hit a Lightning Spiral on QT and Martin hit his double springboard moonsault on Solow for the win.

WINNERS: Matt Sydal & Dante Martin in 9:30

(Howard’s Analysis: This was a fun action packed main event. Once Martin made his hot tag, the match picked up big time and the finish was really good. Martin & Sydal tag well together and this was a strong showing before their match against The Nightmare Family on Dynamite.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was a very watchable episode of Dark with 11 matches being just in that wheelhouse of not too long. Match of the night was Ricky Starks vs. Darius Lockhart with the main event being a close second. I’m looking forward to Diamante vs. Santana next week and I’m happy they set it up a week in advance. Also happy to see Adrian Jaoude show up. Hopefully he & Bononi become a solid team on Dark & Elevation.

