FREE PODCAST 10/5 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell thoroughly dive into new Raw and Smackdown rosters after Draft, is AEW Rampage a success or a burden, Impact, Dynamite, more (158 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They thoroughly review the reshuffled WWE roster after the draft beginning with Raw’s men’s division, tag team division, and women’s division, then Smackdown’s mens, tag team, and women’s division. They isolate key wrestlers and look at potential opponents including Becky Lynch, Big E, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley. Then they ask whether AEW Rampage’s ratings indicate it’s more of a burden already for Tony Khan than a success, and different ways to read the ratings so far with the additions of C.M. Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Cole. Then some thoughts on Impact not benefiting greatly from AEW wrestlers crossing over, and AEW Dynamite in general.

