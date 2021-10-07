10/6 ROH WOMEN’S DIVISION WEDNESDAY RESULTS: Ashley Vox vs. Chelsea Green, a tag match teased for next week

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

ROH WOMEN’S DIVISION WEDNESDAY REPORT

OCTOBER 6, 2021

AIRED ON YOUTUBE

REPORT BY HARLEY R. PAGEOT, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentary: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman

Opening video.

-We went straight to an empty arena for Ashley Vox making her entrance. Riccaboni said we’ve seen Vox in ROH before but that was only for two dark TV matches in 2018 so I wouldn’t say that “we’ve” seen her in ROH before.

Chelsea Green was out next with a “normal” look and gear, despite the Hot Mess tron video.

(1) CHELSEA GREEN vs. ASHLEY VOX

Lock-up. Into the ropes, into the corner, without letting go. Vox with a dropkick. Fish hook. Green ran into the ropes to separate them. Pump-kick from Green as Vox ran the ropes. Vox rolled out of the way of an elbow. They traded elbows and both went down. Headbutt from Vox. Spin-out clothesline. Hammerlock fish hook. Green threw her off. Vox avoided an unprettier but Green hit it a minute later.

Before she could cover, The Allure (Angelina Love & Mandy Leon) walked down to the ring. NWA Tag Team Champions The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) followed them. The four women bickered at ringside. Vox grabbed Green for a small package but Green rolled through.

WINNER: Chelsea Green in 8:39.

-Green posed with The Hex in the ring.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Vox and her sister Delmi Exo are two of the top women wrestling on the indies today, both as singles competitors and as the Sea Stars tag team. She’d be a fun full-time addition to ROH, especially since her size is comparable to Rok-C and Quinn McKay. Green is a commodity right now, wrestling for ROH, NWA, and Impact at the same time. As someone who never caught her original TNA run, I can’t say I quite understand why she’s so in demand. She’s very vanilla and certainly doesn’t leap off the page in any particular way. Even the ending shot here of her with the tag champs felt misaligned because she looks like she should be a member of The Allure.

The teams appearing at the end is presumably settting up a tag match for next Wednesday but also served to tease a Green-Love feud. Kay, Love, and Leon appeared on TV this week and will be part of two three-way dances to help determine who will challenge Rok-C for the ROH Women’s Championship at Final Battle. There was no sign or mention of Belle or Green, though.)