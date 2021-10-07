FREE PODCAST 10/6 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Krol: On-site report, live callers, emails talking Hangman’s return, Punk promo, TBS Title, more (149 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by former PWTorch Newsletter columnist Eric Krol to discuss the 2nd anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite with live callers, emails, and an on-site correspondent, Patrick Moynahan from Philadelphia, Pa. They discuss the return of Hangman Page, the Sammy Guevera defense of the TNT Title against Bobby Fish making his AEW debut, the revealing of the TBS Title and Britt Baker’s response, the C.M. Punk promo and his impact on ratings and PPV buys so far, and much more.

