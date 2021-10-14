10/13 ROH WOMEN’S DIVISION WEDNESDAY RESULTS: Willow Nightingale & Holidead vs. Laynie Luck & Alex Gracia

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

ROH WOMEN’S DIVISION WEDNESDAY REPORT

OCTOBER 13, 2021

AIRED ON YOUTUBE

REPORT BY HARLEY R. PAGEOT, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentary: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman, Lenny Leonard

Opening video.

-In an empty arena, Holidead was out first. She was followed by Nightingale, Luck, then Gracia last.

(1) “THE PINK DREAM” ALEX GRACIA & “THE PARTY UNICORN” LAYNIE LUCK vs. WILLOW NIGHTINGALE & HOLIDEAD

Smiles all around except for Holidead, who booted Gracia out of the ring. The bell rang. Nightingale and Luck wound up officially starting. Holidead made a blind tag as Nightingale ran the ropes. Gracia and Luck tagged in and out as they tried to isolate Holidead. She threw Gracia off of a headscissors attempt, though, and dragged Gracia to her corner. Nightingale tagged in. Side slam. Back senton. Holidead with another blind tag and she tried to steal Nightingale’s pin. Gracia kicked out. Holidead suplexed her into the ring from the apron. She and Nightingale took turns hitting offense on Gracia in their corner. After a long heat section on Gracia, she managed to hit a lungblower to Holidead. Both women tagged out. Luck hit a flurry of offense on Nightingale. Everything broke down. Gracia took out Holidead at ringside with a springboard crossbody but she returned a moment later. Gutwrench powerbomb from Nightingale to Luck for the pin.

WINNERS: Nightingale & Holidead in 11:38.

(Pageot’s Perspective: One of the weaker WDW matches. The teams didn’t seem to have much chemistry and I’ve definitely seen Nightingale and Gracia look better. This is another one that would have greatly benefited from having fans in attendance. Nightingale getting the pin was the most obvious outcome being that she’s the only one being presented on television right now and just qualified on Monday for a #1 contender match to Rok-C’s Women’s Championship. I still think they could be doing more with these episodes in terms of building stories or airing vignettes or promos to give a sense of why these women are competing. As is, it’s just ROH Dark.)