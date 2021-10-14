News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/14 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: A look at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s “Grand Square in Osaka” main event and the career of new GHC Heavyweight Champion Katsuhiko Nakajima (48 min.)

October 14, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L discusses the huge Naomichi Marufuji vs. Katsuhiko Nakajima GHC Heavyweight Title bout from last weekend in Pro Wrestling NOAH, and the ramifications of the result for the company. Plus an in-depth look at the career of Nakajima, which has coincided from the beginning with Alan’s journey as a Japanese wrestling fan. Nearly two decades of brilliance from a wrestler who is only just now hitting his peak at 33 years of ages. Check it out!

