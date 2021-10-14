THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 10/14: Preview, analysis, news, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestler of the Week: Mercedes Martinez

Fresh from her recent stint in WWE and NXT, Mercedes won the Knockouts Knockdown tournament with victories over Brandi Lauren, Rachael Ellering, and Tasha Steelz. No word on if Mercedes has actually signed an Impact contract but it would seem likely since she was featured in such a prominent role.

Impact Match of the Week: Savannah Evans vs. Kimber Lee vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Alisha Edwards in a Monster’s Ball Match

Impact dedicated this match to Daffney, who appeared in the first women’s Monster’s Ball match. After over ten minutes of wild action using weapons such as a kendo stick and barbell plates, Evans pinned Alisha with a full nelson bomb for the win.

Impact TV Results (10/7/21):

-Hikuleo & Chris Bey & El Phantasmo beat Finjuice & Chris Sabin

-Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans & Mercedes Martinez beat Kimber Lee & Brandi Lauren & Lady Frost

-Steve Maclin beat Petey Williams and Black Taurus

-Rich Swann & Willie Mack beat Zicky Dice & Manny Lemons

-Christian Cage & Josh Alexander beat Ace Austin & Madman Fulton

Knockouts Knockdown Results (10/9/21):

-Rachael Ellering beat Lady Frost

-Chelsea Green beat Renee Michelle

-Mercedes Martinez beat Brandi Lauren

-Tasha Steelz beat Jamie Senegal

-Deonna Purrazzo beat Masha Slamovich

-Mercedes Martinez beat Rachael Ellering

-Tasha Steelz beat Chelsea Green

-Savannah Evans beat Alisha Edwards, Jordynne Grace, and Kimber Lee in a Monster’s Ball match

-Mercedes Martinez beat Tasha Steelz in the finals of the Knockouts Knockdown tournament

-Decay beat The Influence

In the News:

-Awesome Kong was named as this year’s inductee to the Impact Hall of Fame. She will be presented the award at Bound For Glory.

-It was announced that The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay, formerly the IIconics in WWE) will debut at Bound For Glory and face the Knockouts Tag Team Champions, Rosemary & Havok, for the titles.

Coming Up:

This week’s TV show will feature the following:

-Battle Royal to determine the 1st and 20th entrant in the Bound For Glory Gauntlet match

-Chris Bey vs. Chris Sabin

-El Phantasmo vs. Rohit Raju vs. Willie Mack

-Savannah Evans vs. Lady Frost

-VSK vs. Rich Swann

