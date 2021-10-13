SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The IInspiration, formally known as The IIconics in WWE, will make their Impact Wrestling debut at the Bound For Glory PPV event on October 23. On Wednesday, Impact revealed that their first match would be at Bound For Glory and against Decay for the Knockouts Tag Team Championship.

The IIconics were released from the WWE in June of this year. This will be their first major appearance outside of the company. Other matches at Bound For Glory include Christian Cage vs. Josh Alexander for the Impact World Championship, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James for the Impact Knockouts Championship, and more.

