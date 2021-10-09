SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The IInspiration, formally known as The IIconics in WWE, will make their Impact Wrestling debut at the Bound For Glory PPVE event on October 23. At the end of Impact’s Knockouts Knockdown special on Impact Plus, a vignette for the group aired, revealing the news.

The IInspiration is comprised of the former Peyton Royce and Billie Kay in WWE. Both were let go from their WWE contracts in April of 2021.

Bound For Glory airs live on PPV on October 23. The main event of the show will feature Christian Cage defending his Impact World Championship against Josh Alexander.

